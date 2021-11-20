ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ravens offense regroups, Lamar Jackson has a new distinction: the NFL's most blitzed QB

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — In a league of copycat defenses, the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears might as well be different species. Miami is second in the NFL in blitz rate, according to Pro Football Reference; Chicago is second to last. Miami has three defensive backs with double-digit pass rushes this season, according...

