Want Assam to become laboratory for caste, tribe, language-based education system: Dharmendra Pradhan

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties for "misleading people" regarding the COVID-19 vaccines during its initial stage, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that they who "bashed the vaccine then and called it names, have themselves received the jabs."Addressing the BJP workers here, Nadda said, "When COVID started in 2020, a task force was set up in April, and India was prepared to develop its own vaccines. Within 9 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave two vaccines to India. Parties coming here now used to tell others to not get vaccinated, that trials haven't been done properly.""They used to call it "Modi teeka", "BJP ka teeka". Today, they have all received the vaccine. I ask them, "how was Modi teeka?" Did you receive protection from disease? They misled people. They opposed the people of India while opposing PM and now they're asking for votes," he added.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO