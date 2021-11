NEW TO NETFLIX! Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice tells the story of unlikely partners doing what they can to save a priceless piece of history. FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) gets a tip that one of the most expensive art pieces in the world is about to be stolen. When it is, he is forced to team up with art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track and take down the most prolific art thief in the world, The Bishop (Gal Gadot). With bumps along the way, the union of Hartley and Booth will prove to be far more difficult than either expected, but their journey will be one for the books.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO