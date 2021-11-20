Idris Elba is rumoured to be in 'early' talks for a Bond role

Will Smith was in London tonight (18 November) for a special evening of conversation with Idris Elba and some special guests.The night, ‘An Evening of Stories with Friends at the Savoy Theatre, London’, will see Smith open-up to Elba about his recent, candid memoir, Will. A description of the evening said: “For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned.”It continues: “Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind.”The event saw Smith reflecting on his childhood with Elba, how he became the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, how he met Jazzy Jeff and how he coped with seeing domestic violence in his childhood.You can see a full re-cap of the evening below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO