Photos | Kojaque at the 3Olympia Theatre

A review of Theatre Palisades’ “A Comedy of Tenors,” written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Sherman Wayne and produced by Martha Hunter, running through December 12. This truly hilarious play is the sequel to “Lend Me a Tenor” and is set in 1930s Paris in a hotel suite in a grand hotel. Henry Saunders is the producer of a new show staring three famous tenors and is put through the ringer by tempestuous Italian tenor, Tito Morelli, his wife Maria and their actress daughter Mimi, as well as Tito’s ex wife Racon aching to renew their romance. Another very nervous younger tenor Carlo, who is secretly in love with Tito’s daughter and who Tito views as a possible operatic rival, is replacing the Swedish tenor Henry hired who cancelled because his mother inconveniently died. Then there’s Max, who is also an aspiring tenor and Henry’s son in law, whose wife is back home in the US about to give birth to their baby. Add to this the miraculous discovery of a savant singing bellboy, Beppo, an operatic virtuoso whose remarkable resemblance to Tito almost makes him the star of the concert and a lover to both of the wives!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO