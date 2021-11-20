ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist – The Denver Post

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting...

Longmont Daily Times-Call

Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension

The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks. Will Barton carried the Nuggets in...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Nikola Jokic Situation Adds Extra Motivation

On November 8, the Miami Heat played their worst basketball game of the season. After a poor shooting night and a struggle to hold their opponent on the defensive end, the Miami Heat were defeated by the Denver Nuggets with a final score of 96-113. Although they lost, this may...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors owner Joe Lacob makes shocking Nikola Jokic admission

The Golden State Warriors have done a tremendous job building a team around Stephen Curry. But for team owner Joe Lacob, things could have been a lot better had they drafted Nikola Jokic in 2014. In every franchise, there’s always that one player team high-ups regret missing out on. In...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Tied Larry Bird For This Historic Stat

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tied Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for eighth all-time in triple-doubles in NBA history. View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokic recored a triple-double on Friday night in the Denver Nuggets 106-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks ion Denver. Jokic...
NBA
Albany Herald

Nikola Jokic returns from suspension, guides Nuggets past Hawks

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-96 on Friday night. Jokic was suspended for Wednesday's win over Indiana after his actions against Miami on Monday night. He notched his 59th career triple-double in this one, tying Larry Bird for eighth all-time.
NBA
hypefresh.co

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic Ejected In Victory Over Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gets ejected in victory over the Miami Heat, 113-96. The reigning NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris out of frustration, per ESPN. Jokic scored 25 points, had 15 rebounds, and had ten assists in the beat down over the Heat on Monday night.
NBA
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic starting in Friday's lineup, JaMychal Green to bench

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Jokic will make his return after Denver's star center was suspended one game. In a matchup against a Hawk' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Jokic to score 52.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $11,400.
NBA
Fox News

Shaq defends Nikola Jokic over NBA MVP's hard foul: 'When you hit me, don’t turn around'

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had no issue with what Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did to Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris during a game earlier this week. Jokic was hit with a hard foul from Morris during the Nuggets and Heat’s game on Monday. Jokic then pushed Morris, who had his back turned, to the floor. The incident sparked a skirmish and a debate over whether the NBA MVP was in the wrong.
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Learning from life without Nikola Jokic

With Nikola Jokic removed from the deck of last night’s inter-conference matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the NBA world got to take a look at a Denver Nuggets team playing without their top two scorers. Jamal Murray’s injury is nothing new, but the league MVP spent Wednesday serving a one-game...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Dallas

Denver Nuggets (9-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -4; over/under is 209. BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.3 points per game. The...
NBA
The Ringer

Nikola Jokic Has Serious, All-Time-Great Potential to Repeat As MVP

Despite winning Most Valuable Player in a landslide vote last season, Nikola Jokic didn’t enter the new campaign as the favorite to repeat. At many sportsbooks, the MVP pick was Luka Doncic, another young European star, whose Mavericks will host Jokic’s Nuggets in Dallas on Monday. But Doncic’s career-low shooting efficiency, dips in points and assists per game, and a rocky overall offensive start under new head coach Jason Kidd—the Mavs rank just 19th in points scored per possession—have dimmed his shine a bit. Other brilliant superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have nudged past him in oddsmakers’ eyes.
