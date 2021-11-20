ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Schiff: We Agree on the Problems, Not the Solution

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, talks to Peter Schiff,...

cryptonews.com

schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: The Devil You Know Is Still a Devil

On Monday, President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell to head up the Federal Reserve and nominated Lael Brainard to serve as the vice-chair. In his podcast, Peter Schiff talked about Biden’s decision, the markets’ reaction and what the Fed will (or will not) do moving forward. Ultimately, Peter said the devil you know is still a devil.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cryptonews.com

Inflation Is Here To Stay - Peter Schiff

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. They discuss inflation, gold, and the implications of the current financial and political climate. The video was uploaded on November 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: The Only Thing Transitory Is the Fed’s Credibility

The October CPI numbers came in much higher than expected. In his podcast, Peter dug into the data juxtaposed with the official narrative that inflation is transitory. When you boil it all down, the only thing that is transitory is the Federal Reserve’s credibility. Peter said he’s been taking the...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: Double-Barrel Inflation Is Locked and Loaded

The Consumer Price Index blew past expectations in October as the “transitory” inflation narrative continues to unwind. CPI was up 0.9%. On an annual basis, the inflation rate was 6.2% compared with a 5.9% estimate. It was the highest annual CPI gain since 1990. The CPI stole the headlines, but the Producer Price Index also came in hotter than expected, up 8.6% on a year-on-year basis. After the PPI came out, Peter Schiff appeared on RT Boom Bust to talk about it.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: You’re Going to Be on the Hook for Rising Producer Prices

Much hotter than expected CPI data for October stole the spotlight on Wednesday, but there was more bad news on the inflation front that received less attention. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increase in October tied September’s record, as rising producer prices continue to undercut the “transitory inflation” narrative.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Institutional Adoption Of Crypto Is Here - Aya Kantorovich

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why Tim Draper Is Betting Big on Crypto

Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Predicting Bitcoin Price Volatility w/ Zachary Barnett

In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto talks to Zachary Barnett, Head of Operations at GNY.io, who shares how their decentralized machine learning protocol aims to predict bitcoin price volatility each week. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
CURRENCIES
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
investing.com

3 Stocks Poised For New Highs As Fed Rate Hikes Expected Sooner Than Anticipated

U.S. President Joseph Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term earlier this week. Lael Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, was picked to serve as Fed vice chair. The news bolstered market expectations of rate hikes next year, when the U.S. central bank finishes tapering its bond-buying program.
STOCKS
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese city eases rules for developers amid cash crunch

The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage. That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash. But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
ECONOMY

