Peter Schiff: We Agree on the Problems, Not the Solution

On Monday, President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell to head up the Federal Reserve and nominated Lael Brainard to serve as the vice-chair. In his podcast, Peter Schiff talked about Biden’s decision, the markets’ reaction and what the Fed will (or will not) do moving forward. Ultimately, Peter said the devil you know is still a devil.
In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. They discuss inflation, gold, and the implications of the current financial and political climate. The video was uploaded on November 14, 2021.
The October CPI numbers came in much higher than expected. In his podcast, Peter dug into the data juxtaposed with the official narrative that inflation is transitory. When you boil it all down, the only thing that is transitory is the Federal Reserve’s credibility. Peter said he’s been taking the...
The Consumer Price Index blew past expectations in October as the “transitory” inflation narrative continues to unwind. CPI was up 0.9%. On an annual basis, the inflation rate was 6.2% compared with a 5.9% estimate. It was the highest annual CPI gain since 1990. The CPI stole the headlines, but the Producer Price Index also came in hotter than expected, up 8.6% on a year-on-year basis. After the PPI came out, Peter Schiff appeared on RT Boom Bust to talk about it.
Much hotter than expected CPI data for October stole the spotlight on Wednesday, but there was more bad news on the inflation front that received less attention. The annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increase in October tied September’s record, as rising producer prices continue to undercut the “transitory inflation” narrative.
Edan Yago, co-founder of Sovryn, explains why Bitcoin provides freedom and equal access to individuals and also discusses why he believes smart contracts and other DeFi functions can operate competitively on a Bitcoin sidechain. Interviewed by Real Vision's Ash Bennington. Filmed on November 1, 2021.
A new alien-themed gaming token is leaving earth’s atmosphere as the overall metaverse trend continues to sizzle. Decentralized social gaming platform UFO Gaming (UFO) is built on the Ethereum network and features a “Dark Metaverse” where users can create their own clans, own and trade virtual land and earn crypto or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
European markets have seen a rather mixed session, with the FTSE100 outperforming on the back of a recovery in the oil price, which is supporting the oil majors, while a rise in iron ore prices is helping to support the miners, with Rio Tinto and BHP both higher. The decision...
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle is taking Dollar Tree to task over its shocking announcement that the company was increasing its famously cheap prices. Dollar Tree confirmed this week it is charging $1.25 for the majority of its products at all of its locations nationwide by the end of April. MSNBC...
Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Aya Kantorovich, Head of Institutional Coverage at FalconX. They discuss the intricacies of crypto institutional adoption. The episode aired on November 23, 2021.
Draper Associates founder Tim Draper says Bitcoin represents "trust and freedom" in the fiat currency world and is a great hedge against inflation. Draper also says he sees cryptocurrencies slowly taking over every industry. He speaks with Bloomberg's Amanda Lang and Taylor Riggs on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on...
In a new research report, the equity strategists at BofA Securities make the case that energy stocks will be solid 2022 picks, as they are actually an inflation beneficiary. These four stocks are rated Buy and come with outstanding and reliable dividends.
In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto talks to Zachary Barnett, Head of Operations at GNY.io, who shares how their decentralized machine learning protocol aims to predict bitcoin price volatility each week. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
U.S. President Joseph Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term earlier this week. Lael Brainard, the other top candidate for the job, was picked to serve as Fed vice chair. The news bolstered market expectations of rate hikes next year, when the U.S. central bank finishes tapering its bond-buying program.
PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing.
The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage.
That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash.
But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
