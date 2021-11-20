ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Adele’s Most Revealing Year Yet as She Bares Her Heart on 30

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

In case you hadn’t been feeling...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul. The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals The Moment She First Admitted Her Marriage Was Ending

Adele opened up about the breakdown of her marriage and the events that inspired her new album in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. “I do remember one of my friends, we were answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’” Adele recalled. “And I just said it in front of three of my friends. I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not not living. I’m just plodding along.’ And I remember there was a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on ’25,’ which was ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ And I definitely felt like that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
energy941.com

Adele Reveals Which Of Her Famous Neighbors She’s Friends With

Adele reveals she’s neighbors with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawerence in her upcoming Rolling Stone cover story. The singer, who lives in Los Angeles, says she avoided celebrities. “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digg.com

How Adele Turned Heartache Over Her Divorce Into Her Most Honest Album Yet

How Adele turned heartache over her divorce into her most honest album yet. Jack McBrayer Thinks He'd Be The Well-Adjusted Member Of 'The Royal Tenenbaums'. The "30 Rock" alum and creator of "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" on trying vodka for the first time and why gentle humor is his favorite kind of humor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Adele Admits She ‘Wasn’t Doing a Great Job Emotionally as a Mum’ on Her Most Vulnerable Song (INTERVIEW)

Music superstar Adele recently caught up with PopCrush Nights host Kayla Thomas for a chat about the singer's stunning new album, motherhood, memes and more. When asked which track on her new record, 30, is most sentimental to her, the artist revealed that her song "My Little Love," on which she addresses Angelo, her 9-year-old son with ex-husband Simon Konecki, was the most vulnerable song she worked on for the album.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Adele's Oprah Winfrey Interview Proved She's in Control of Her Own Narrative

It took almost the entirety of Oprah Winfrey’s interview for her to inspire a tear in Adele’s eye, but Adele still refused to let it drop. “Oh, no!” the singer cried, wagging a finger at the legendary host with the kind of fond chiding you throw a friend’s way after they lure you into deeper emotional waters than expected. “You’re not going to make me cry!” Winfrey, an expert at steering conversations in and out of catharsis, threw up her hands in mock “who, me?” innocence. Soon enough, she was wrapping the interview with her fondest wishes, having never truly cracked her subject’s self-aware composure.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Grab Your Tissues! Adele's "To Be Loved" Is a Heart-Wrenching Letter to Her Son About Her Divorce

Remember when Adele leaked "Easy on Me"? Well, she's given us another leak from her upcoming album 30! On Wednesday, the Grammy winner posted a video on social media of herself singing along to "To Be Loved," a song that will be on her new album. In the six-minute song, Adele sings about the difficult decision to follow through with her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 and the impact it will have on their 9-year-old osn Angelo.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theface.com

Adele reveals why she chose the producers for her new album 30

On Friday 19th November, Adele is releasing 30 – her first album in six years. In her cover interview for THE FACE with author and journalist Candice Carty-Williams, she shared her thoughts on choosing the record’s producers. In contrast to her previous album 25, which included 11 producers, Adele said...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘30’ is Adele’s most vulnerable album yet

Over the years, Adele has known how to capture the true nature of pain, loss, suffering and, of course, heartbreak for listeners everywhere. This time around, the singer is ready to bear her soul once again, opening up about her recent divorce from Simon Konecki and revolving a majority of her new songs around her nine-year-old son Angelo.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Adele Reveals Drake’s Friendship Is One Of Her “Biggest Gifts”

Drake’s friendship is one of Adele’s “biggest gifts.”. Adele is opening up about her famous friends. In a recent interview, she revealed Drake was one of the few people to hear her album 30 before it came out. Now Adele is crediting her friendship with the Certified Lover Boy as...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy