Driving for Thanksgiving? Avoid nasty surprises on the highway with our road trip checklist

Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday where we get to come together with friends and family. But it can also be a very stressful time if you're hitting the road to see family. AAA Michigan predicts about 1.6 million people will travel, a 14% increase from last year, but about 7% below pre-pandemic levels. Of those, 1.4 million will be hitting the road.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO