Driving for Thanksgiving? Avoid nasty surprises on the highway with our road trip checklist

Nearly 48.3 million Americans will hit the road this Thanksgiving. Yet some may travel in a vehicle that isn’t ready for an extended road trip. AAA estimates 400,000 Americans will need roadside assistance during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The three most common issues are dead batteries, flat tires, and lock outs.
Driving sunglasses are about much more than looks—what really matters is how they perform. After securing roadworthy shades from the top sunglasses brands, we decided that the best way to put them to the test was by embarking on a road trip. The Car. We were behind the wheel of...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people are planning to hit the road for Thanksgiving. If you are one of them, AAA said now is the time to take your car in for an inspection. AAA expects more than 48 million people to drive to their destination. Before you hit the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AAA is expecting millions of travelers on the road and in the air this Thanksgiving as holiday travel increases the most in a single year since 2005. Forty-eight million travelers are expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving week. It's the highest single-year increase in travel since...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — According to AAA, 53 million people nationally will be traveling this holiday weekend. Of those, 90% will travel by car, and Illinois is projected to have 2.7 million travelers, with 2.5 million driving. Roads are expected to be mostly congested tomorrow between 1:30 and 6 p.m....
Thursday headlines: AAA is giving you the best and worst times to hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday and the latest gas price averages in South Carolina. Highway Patrol says they will be out on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure drivers are being safe.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday where we get to come together with friends and family. But it can also be a very stressful time if you're hitting the road to see family. AAA Michigan predicts about 1.6 million people will travel, a 14% increase from last year, but about 7% below pre-pandemic levels. Of those, 1.4 million will be hitting the road.
SMITHS FERRY - Idaho State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road in southern Idaho will remain closed through the Thanksgiving weekend (at least November 29) following a large rockslide that occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, November 18 near the Rainbow Bridge, about 20 miles south of Cascade.
HOUSTON – If you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are some lane closures that could make for a frustrating road trip. That’s only if you don’t know which areas to avoid. Even though there won’t be any active construction spots during the Thanksgiving holiday, here are the top five...
ST. LOUIS — For many people, Thanksgiving means traveling to see family and friends. AAA is estimating more than 48 million people will hit the roads this week, which is up 8% from last year. With so many people driving to their Thanksgiving destination, there is one surefire way to...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans to put their holiday travel plans on hold last year, and while the pandemic is definitely not over, more people across the nation are gearing up to fly or drive to a destination to celebrate with friends and family.
Winter is already tough for deer, elk and other big game animals, and being near busy roads and highways can be deadly, so drivers are asked to keep a sharp eye out and avoid costly and potentially dangerous collisions. With more snow in the higher elevations, big game herds throughout...
After a news update and the KSN Storm Track 3 forecast with Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams, Steve recaps a road trip to Silver Dollar City. Crowds, pancakes, a big truck, and a clean bathroom
Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – Are you excited to have a semi-normal Thanksgiving again with family? Well, you’re not the only one—and that’s why this year is expected to see the highest one-year travel increase in more than 15 years. That translates to more than 53 million Americans loading up the car for a long […]
Comments / 0