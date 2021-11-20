ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driving for Thanksgiving? Avoid nasty surprises on the highway with our road trip checklist

By Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA is expecting 400,000 roadside assistance calls...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
theapopkavoice.com

48.3 million are preparing for Thanksgiving road trips; How ready are their vehicles?

Nearly 48.3 million Americans will hit the road this Thanksgiving. Yet some may travel in a vehicle that isn’t ready for an extended road trip. AAA estimates 400,000 Americans will need roadside assistance during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The three most common issues are dead batteries, flat tires, and lock outs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Thanksgiving#Driving#Checklist#One Of Them#Aaa
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: Driving Sunglasses for Road Trips

Driving sunglasses are about much more than looks—what really matters is how they perform. After securing roadworthy shades from the top sunglasses brands, we decided that the best way to put them to the test was by embarking on a road trip. The Car. We were behind the wheel of...
CELEBRITIES
Central Illinois Proud

Hitting the road: Driving safe and avoiding traffic this holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — According to AAA, 53 million people nationally will be traveling this holiday weekend. Of those, 90% will travel by car, and Illinois is projected to have 2.7 million travelers, with 2.5 million driving. Roads are expected to be mostly congested tomorrow between 1:30 and 6 p.m....
PEORIA, IL
Click2Houston.com

Here are slow spots to watch out for ahead of your Thanksgiving road trip

HOUSTON – If you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are some lane closures that could make for a frustrating road trip. That’s only if you don’t know which areas to avoid. Even though there won’t be any active construction spots during the Thanksgiving holiday, here are the top five...
HOUSTON, TX
idaho.gov

Please watch for wildlife on highways and avoid costly collisions

Winter is already tough for deer, elk and other big game animals, and being near busy roads and highways can be deadly, so drivers are asked to keep a sharp eye out and avoid costly and potentially dangerous collisions. With more snow in the higher elevations, big game herds throughout...
CARS
KNSS Radio

Steve & Shelly and a road trip to Branson

After a news update and the KSN Storm Track 3 forecast with Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams, Steve recaps a road trip to Silver Dollar City.  Crowds, pancakes, a big truck, and a clean bathroom
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy