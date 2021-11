When a team loses experience and scoring power in the backcourt as Ohio State did this off-season with the departures of Duane Washington Jr and C.J. Walker, some growing pains can be expected. The No. 17 Buckeyes experienced just that as they eeked out a win over Akron on Tuesday evening on a last-second bucket. Chris Holtmann’s squad should have an easier go of it when they host Niagara Friday night at the Schott.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO