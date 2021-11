How the Raiders performed in a 41-14 loss against the Chiefs. The bad and the ugly of it. The Raiders managed just 15 first downs, 299 total yards and possessed the ball for just 24:34. They couldn’t do much of anything against what has been the sieve of a Kansas City defense most of this season. They ran 14 times for 50 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr finished 25-of-35 for 261 yards with two scores and an interception. His numbers were better than pedestrian, but the offense he directed was 1-of-9 on third down and only reached the red zone twice. They never posed a threat of any kind.

