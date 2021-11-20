ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abu Dhabi World Pro results, videos: Mica Galvao becomes youngest champ, Mesquita earns 7th title

By Bloody Elbow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships returned from November 14-19, with the adult black belts wrapping up the action on the final day...

