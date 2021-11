Part One of a weekly series previewing the 2022 NFL draft. Through nine weeks of the regular season, the Eagles’ draft stock is heading in a promising direction. The chance to secure three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft is still alive and well, with Carson Wentz a few full games played away from reaching a sufficient snap count for the Indianapolis Colts’ conditional pick to convey as a first-rounder. The pick Miami sent to the Eagles last offseason is also shaping up to be a top-10 selection, although it got a boost with the Dolphins’ surprising Thursday night win against the Baltimore Ravens.

