The Utah Jazz have a new weapon in Rudy Gay. Tonight he torched the Toronto Raptors helping lead the Jazz to a 119-103 victory. Gay was magnificent shooting 7/8 from the field and 5/6 from three. He also put the ball and the floor and punished smaller defenders by going to the rim. His size was really one of the most impressive factors with his time on the floor. Gay is huge and can either shoot over the top of a smaller defender or overpower them inside.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO