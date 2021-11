James Wade is into the semi-finals of the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts after a superb victory against Rob Cross 16-14 as he goes after an elusive part of his resume. Wade has reached the semi-finals four times but has failed to win in Wolverhampton but there is every chance he could do with a 96.5 average and a high checkout of 150 en route to seeing off an in-form 'Voltage'.

