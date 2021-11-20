ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lynda Carter isn't sure if she can still fit into iconic Wonder Woman outfit

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Carter is "afraid" to find out if she can still fit into her 'Wonder Woman'...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Action#Comic Book Series#Log In
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of Her Role In Snow White, Gal Gadot Can’t Get Enough Of These Wonder Woman And Evil Queen Mashups

It’s been less than a month since we learned that Gal Gadot will be taking on the role of one of Disney’s most iconic villains. While it may be a while before she actually gets on set for the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it looks like she’s already searching for inspiration to play the Evil Queen. And it appears she’s found a goldmine in the fan art mash-ups of her new villainous character and Wonder Woman.
MOVIES
MusicRadar.com

"I'm not sure I'm gonna like this, Peter" - Paul McCartney reveals his initial doubts about the new Beatles Get Back film

Despite Paul McCartney's often-overlooked varied solo career and his heights with Wings that are covered in his new lyrics and narratives collection, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, interviewers have been mainly focussing on his other band in the array of chats he's been doing in support of the book. And that's understandable, considering Peter Jackson's new three-part, eight-hour film Get Back for Disney+ will shed a whole new light on the final era of the Beatles.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Explains Why She Won't Appear in The Game Revival

Tia Mowry-Hardrict, who is set to star in the Lifetime movie Miracle in Motor City (airing this Saturday at 8/7c), is opening up about why she won’t be appearing in the Paramount+ revival of The Game. The actress starred in the original series as Melanie Barnett-Davis, an aspiring doctor who struggled with her role as the girlfriend of NFL player Derwin Davis. First appearing as a fish out of water, Melanie eventually formed a close bond with Kelly Pitts (who also won’t be returning for the revival this season) and Tasha Mack. Mowry-Hardrict departed the show in Season 5 and returned for...
NFL
Elle

Sophia Di Martino Isn't Sure She's Ready For What's Next. That's a Good Thing.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki, the trickster god so charismatically embodied by Tom Hiddleston, had somehow eluded the clutches of a canonical love interest until Sophia Di Martino came along. It was as if the Marvel overlords ascribed to the age-old romantic advice: Before you love another, you must first love yourself. Conveniently, then, the scrappy Di Martino would play Sylvie, a variant of Loki himself. When the duo would encounter some inconvenient sexual tension between them over the course of the Disney+ series Loki, it’d mingle with the baffling reality that they were two sides of the same coin. In essence, they'd learn the frustrating art of self-love.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman Evolution #1

Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth’s proxy for a trial judging humankind’s worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own?
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy