Ford Bronco Sasquatch In Velocity Blue Looks Great In The Snow

Will you be the next owner of this incredible custom made first gen Ford Bronco?. The first-generation Bronco was an instant success for starting what can now be described as the SUV take over of the American automotive industry. This came from over 11 years of being one of the only vehicles on the market to combine practicality and utility with offroading fun and performance at the time. Ever since then, we've heard endless talk about how awesome the famous Ford SUV is in every way. Without a doubt, this vehicle is the most popular truck in the classic SUV and truck community. So what if you are one of the millions of enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these beautiful vehicles?

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO