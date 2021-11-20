ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aisling Bea hails Home Sweet Home Alone character Max Mercer as 'more evil' Kevin McCallister

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAisling Bea has described 'Home Sweet Home Alone' character Max Mercer as a "more evil" version of Kevin McCallister....

www.sanfordherald.com

Telegraph

Home Sweet Home Alone, review: don’t expect a Christmas miracle

There are enough glimmers of wit near the start of Home Sweet Home Alone – sixth in the seasonal family franchise, should you be counting – to generate false hope. Might this not be a mechanical retread interspersing boo-hoo homilies with flurries of cartoonish adult abuse, but instead a brisk suburban farce with solid characters and decent comic timing?
1057kokz.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ is a sequel, not a reboot, says star Aisling Bea

Home Alone, the perennial holiday movie about a mischievous boy defending his home from opportunistic burglars, will have its story continued in the new Disney+ original, Home Sweet Home Alone. Star Aisling Bea [ASH-ling bee], who plays the protagonist’s mother, told ABC Audio the film is “not a remake” of...
digitalspy.com

How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online at home

I'm gonna give you to the count of ten to get your no-good keister over to Disney+, because a brand new instalment of the beloved holiday franchise Home Alone has arrived, with Home Sweet Home Alone available to watch now on the streaming service. Home Sweet Home Alone is a...
Inside the Magic

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Carries on the 31 Year ‘Home Alone’ Franchise

The classic holiday film, Home Alone entered theaters in 1990 and has been a holiday staple ever since. As the holidays have rounded the corner year after year, the Home Alone franchise has continued to grow. Home Alone (1990) was quickly followed by Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. In 1997, Home Alone 3 made its debut, with Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House arriving in 2002. Ten years went by before the fifth installment of the Home Alone franchise arrived, called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist in 2012. And now, a total of 31 years since the very first Home Alone, a Disney+ original film has landed. Home Sweet Home Alone carries on the Home Alone franchise in 2021 for all of us Home Alone fans to enjoy for the holidays.
conwaydailysun.com

Review: 'Home Sweet Home Alone' OK installment in holiday franchise

As part of Friday’s Disney+ Day, the streaming service debuted “Home Sweet Home Alone,” which is believe it or not, the sixth film in the “Home Alone” franchise. Yep, when you weren’t paying attention, the “Home Alone” series ballooned beyond the initial three theatrically released films. The original “Home Alone”...
CinemaBlend

Home Sweet Home Alone: What We Learn About Malcaulay Culkin's Kevin In The Disney+ Movie

SPOILERS are ahead for Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+. Since we learned that the Home Alone franchise would be back this holiday season, one word remained on many lips: KEVIN! Macaulay Culkin's young Kevin McCallister was obviously the best part of these holiday classics, but no, he does not make his way into Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone. However, there is a sweet connection drawn between the 1990 movie and the new movie that gives us an idea of how Kevin is doing these days.
Tell-Tale TV

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Complicates a Christmas Classic

Warning: This review may contain spoilers for Home Sweet Home Alone. Home Sweet Home Alone attempts to do what many have done before — bring new carnage to this chaotic Christmas classic. And like the many unnecessary Home Alone reboots, this movie fails to make a meaningful-enough mark on Kevin...
allears.net

The Stars of ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ on How They Took Inspiration from the Original ‘Home Alone’

Disney+ Day is coming up soon, on November 12th, 2021. This is the two-year anniversary of Disney’s streaming service, and they’re celebrating the occasion with a whole lot of new content. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can check out new shorts, series, and movies, along with the release of some recent movies that were previously only available with Disney+ Premier. One of the most anticipated new films is Home Sweet Home Alone — Disney’s remake of the classic holiday movie.
d23.com

Decking the Halls with the Cast of Home Sweet Home Alone

It’s the reimagining of a beloved holiday film franchise, and it starts jingling its proverbial bells on Disney+ Day—this Friday, November 12! In Home Sweet Home Alone, married couple Pam and Jeff McKenzie (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) are more frazzled then usual during the holiday season; Jeff has lost his job, and they find themselves contemplating selling their beloved Winnetka, Illinois, home to make ends meet. But when they realize they own a family heirloom that could fetch a lot of money, they believe their prayers have been answered. However, during an open house, someone takes said heirloom… and that someone is annoying 10-year-old Max Mercer (Archie Yates), whose family has recently moved in next door. Over at the Mercer residence, things are just as nutty—and in the ruckus of his large family leaving for their holiday trip to Japan, Max is left behind… The separation from his mother Carol (Aisling Bea) and the subsequent freedom and solitude is, surprisingly, not all that he dreamed it could be.
Empire

Home Sweet Home Alone Review

The original 1990 Home Alone is essentially a Looney Tunes cartoon brought to life, with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin taking gleefully violent vengeance on two rotten burglars. This sequel-slash-remake has none of the same barmy sense of anarchy; it feels declawed, but takes the strange decision to make the would-be burglars the real heroes of the piece. The result is not without a few laughs, but it is a bizarre, pointless tale.
cinelinx.com

Home Sweet Home Alone is Fun, Clever and a Real Family Treat | Review

If you are looking for a fun, clever and pretty genuinely funny family film for the holidays, Home Sweet Home Alone might be just the ticket. I must admit, I did not have high hopes for this film. In fact, my expectations were low as I, for the umpteenth time in recent years, wondered why the need to remake a still-popular classic. But while Home Sweet Home Alone is reminiscent of 1990’s Home Alone, there was enough comedy – in many cases, the film poking fun at itself – to carry this new version to a reasonably good reception. I was pleasantly surprised and recommend it to families this holiday season for some warm-fuzzy, festive viewing.
Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

“Home Sweet Home Alone” is the movie that would have been produced back in 1990 if nothing was executed correctly and the filmmakers didn’t capture lighting in a bottle. This new film is the “Cliff Notes” version of “Home Alone” in that it lacks any of the nuance or true understanding of what made the original Chris Columbus/John Hughes film work.
Parade

Kevin Is All Grown Up! Find out Where the Cast of the Original Home Alone Is Now

It’s been nearly 30 years since we were first introduced to Home Alone, the iconic Christmas movie that made child actor Macaulay Culkin a household name back in 1990, and the rest of the family flick’s unforgettable cast. The movie (which—fun fact!—was Oscar-nominated for Best Original Score and Best Original Song!) centers around a mischievous 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind while his family goes on vacation, forcing him to go it alone when his house needs to be protected from the burglars in town. But despite the film and its sequel’s massive success, Culkin—and the rest of the Home Alone cast—all moved on from the franchise, which continued until this day (a Disney+ remake of sorts, Home Sweet Home Alone, arrived on Friday, Nov. 12). Read on to see what the cast of the original Home Alone is up to today.
