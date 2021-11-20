Aisling Bea hails Home Sweet Home Alone character Max Mercer as 'more evil' Kevin McCallister

It’s the reimagining of a beloved holiday film franchise, and it starts jingling its proverbial bells on Disney+ Day—this Friday, November 12! In Home Sweet Home Alone, married couple Pam and Jeff McKenzie (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) are more frazzled then usual during the holiday season; Jeff has lost his job, and they find themselves contemplating selling their beloved Winnetka, Illinois, home to make ends meet. But when they realize they own a family heirloom that could fetch a lot of money, they believe their prayers have been answered. However, during an open house, someone takes said heirloom… and that someone is annoying 10-year-old Max Mercer (Archie Yates), whose family has recently moved in next door. Over at the Mercer residence, things are just as nutty—and in the ruckus of his large family leaving for their holiday trip to Japan, Max is left behind… The separation from his mother Carol (Aisling Bea) and the subsequent freedom and solitude is, surprisingly, not all that he dreamed it could be.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO