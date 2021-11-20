ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now been rated by ESRB

My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Entertainment Software Ratings Board has recently rated the forthcoming 3D Kirby adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. A release date for the first 3D Kirby game in a long time has yet to be announced...

mynintendonews.com

psu.com

Physical Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Deluxe Edition Rated On ESRB For PS4, PS5

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has posted up a listing for the physical version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition on PS4 and PS5. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition was available alongside the game at launch, and featured a copy of the game, soundtrack, golden rot skin, and digital deluxe staff. Presumably, the ESRB listing means that the physical Deluxe Edition is just around the corner.
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Teen Rating Detailed by ESRB

ESRB has described the Teen rating for Halo Infinite. Here’s what you can expect to see in the game according to the ESRB. We had already covered the rating for Halo Infinite based on the Korean Rating Board. The game was also rated in Australia ahead of the official release date announcement.
hypebeast.com

The 'Saints Row' Reboot Has Now Been Delayed

Just three months after its original reveal, Volition‘s Saints Row reboot has now been delayed. In a new statement published on the game’s official website, Volition chief creative officer Jim Boone announced that the reboot’s release will now be pushed back by six months from February of 2022 to August. “Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice,” the executive wrote.
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl now available for Nintendo Switch

Trainers can explore the Sinnoh region once again in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games, now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games, which were first released for the Nintendo DS system in 2006. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalised for Nintendo Switch. Trainers will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, explore the Grand Underground, and more. For those setting out through Sinnoh for the first time, plenty of fun encounters and surprises await.
My Nintendo News

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut on Switch updated to Version 1.02

The acclaimed western RPG Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is available right now on the Nintendo Switch and today it has now been updated to Version 1.02. Announcing the new update on Twitter the developers have said that the newly released update brings with it some fixes for visual bugs which have been noticed by players and that the team have managed to make some memory optimisations which should result in a better frame rate for the respected detective-based role-playing game.
My Nintendo News

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town updated to Version 1.1.0

XSEED Games has launched a free content update for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, bringing along with it plenty of new content to improve your gameplay experience. The most notable change is the introduction of Spirit Quests, which are a “a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities.” Spirt Quests will be unlocked once the player “triggers all existing Town Development Events and saves enough Town Development Points.” In addition, new post-marriage event scenes have been added, and the six marriage candidates that are available as DLC will now be able to attend the “couple-centric” festivals. Check out the full patch notes below for Version 1.1.0, which is available now for Switch.
My Nintendo News

Nintendo of America’s former VP of marketing: GameCube’s purple colour choice was a bad idea

It is hard to believe but the classic GameCube is now twenty years old. The system which launched in 2001 had some excellent Nintendo content such as Luigi’s Mansion, Super Smash Bros Melee, Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and more, but some gamers at the time were put off with the vibrant purple colour choice and almost child-like design.
My Nintendo News

PAC-MAN Museum + announcement trailer

Bandai Namco has announced that they will be releasing PAC-MAN Museum + in early 2022 for the Nintendo Switch platform. As the name suggests, PAC-MAN Museum + comes pre-loaded with 14 legendary PAC-MAN games which have been released over the years on multiple platforms. If you are wondering which classic PAC-Man games the newly announced package comes loaded with read on below! Oh, and there’s also a nicely done trailer too.
My Nintendo News

A special world tournament for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX has been announced

Today, KOEI TECMO Europe unveiled a special world tournament for their upcoming release of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX! The collection marks the triumphant return of the Monster Rancher series in the West, and bundles together the fan-favourite Monster Rancher 1 (1997) and Monster Rancher 2 (1999). The title will launch December 9th, 2021.
My Nintendo News

Latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts

The latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts have arrived, and as expected, there’s a new No.1 this week and it is none other than the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The eShop charts count it as two separate entries so it is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond at No.1 and Pokemon Shining Pearl at No.2. Despite issues, it seems that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was a popular digital purchase on Switch as the game holds at No.4. On the Download-only games charts it was the stellar Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at No.1 followed by the popular spy multiplayer game, Among Us at No.2. Check out the Nintendo eShop charts for 21st November, 2021 down below.
gamingbolt.com

Serious Sam 4 Has Been Rated for the PS5 in Germany

Croteam and Devolver Digital brought back the cult classic first person shooter franchise Serious Sam over a year ago when Serious Sam 4 launched for PC and Stadia in September 2020, and it seems like the game might soon be headed to consoles as well. As spotted by Gematsu, Serious...
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu most wanted games charts

The latest Famitsu readers most wanted video games charts have come through and there’s no change at the top as the next mainline Final Fantasy game which is exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVI, is once again No.1 this week. It’s followed by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for the Nintendo Switch with both games scheduled for a 2022 release. Here’s the results from the latest issue of Famitsu for the period of 3rd November to 10th November.
My Nintendo News

Nintendo shares critics and players thoughts for Mario Party Superstars

Have you played the Mario Party Superstars game yet? If not, what are you waiting for? The multiplayer party game is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and we’re so happy to see critics and players enjoying it so much. We’d love for you to join the party! Mario Party Superstars offers multiplayer fun that players can have with their family and friends locally or via online play, featuring five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and a collection of 100 minigames from across the series.
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl debuts at #1 & #2

Physical games tracker GfK Entertainment has released the latest UK sales charts. This time, the GfK Top 10 is for the week ending November 20th, 2021. These charts also include the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. According to GamesIndustry, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are “the biggest Switch game launches of the year, beating Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — in fact, Brilliant Diamond achieves that alone, without even counting Pearl sales”.
My Nintendo News

Sonic Colors Ultimate updated to Version 2.6 (patch notes)

SEGA has released a new update for Sonic Colors Ultimate owners which fixes some issues which players have encountered in the game to make for a more pleasant experience. The update, which brings Sonic Colors Ultimate up to Version 2.6, also features improvements to the game’s audio mix which needed fixing. You can read the full patch notes for the new update below. Sonic Colors Ultimate is available right now for Nintendo Switch via the eShop and retail.
gamingbolt.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rated by ESRB

Following its rating in Australia, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has recently been rated by the ESRB for PC and PS5. Since it’s slated to release in early 2022, this could indicate a release date announcement in the coming months. Perhaps at The Game Awards 2021 on December 9th?. Uncharted:...
My Nintendo News

Mario Golf: Super Rush has been updated to version 4.0.0

Ever since Mario Golf: Super Rush released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, Camelot has been hard at work with a bunch of major updates to the game. Characters, courses, and more have been added to the game since its launch, and that trend has continued tonight with another update.
My Nintendo News

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon coming to Nintendo Switch next month

The action-packed puzzle adventure Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch and we won’t have to wait too long until we can get our hands on the game. Yacht Club Games has announced the puzzle adventure staring the iconic Shovel Knight will be arriving on Monday, 13th December and will cost $19.99. Here’s all the details from the official Yacht Club Games blog:
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The latest edition of Japanese video gaming publication Weekly Famitsu has arrived and with it comes two big reviews. This week’s edition sees the latest game in the popular Call of Duty series reviewed, Call of Duty: Vanguard, along with the latest Forza Horizon game, Forza Horizon 5. The game which received the highest review this week in Issue 1721 is Forza Horizon 5 which scored a fantastic 37/40.
My Nintendo News

Life is Strange: True Colors coming to Switch eShop on 7th December, physical release set for February 2022

Following a previously announced delay, developer Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix have now provided the updated release date for the third main entry in the Life is Strange series, Life is Strange: True Colors. Digitally via the Nintendo eShop, the narrative adventure title will be available on 7th December, with the physical release set for 25th February 2022. The Switch version of the game was initially announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, and unfortunately didn’t hit the planned 10th September launch as it did for other platforms. There is still no word on when the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released, but as far as we know, it’ll still be sometime in early 2022.
