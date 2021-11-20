Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now been rated by ESRB

XSEED Games has launched a free content update for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, bringing along with it plenty of new content to improve your gameplay experience. The most notable change is the introduction of Spirit Quests, which are a “a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities.” Spirt Quests will be unlocked once the player “triggers all existing Town Development Events and saves enough Town Development Points.” In addition, new post-marriage event scenes have been added, and the six marriage candidates that are available as DLC will now be able to attend the “couple-centric” festivals. Check out the full patch notes below for Version 1.1.0, which is available now for Switch.

