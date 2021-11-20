‘It felt like a movie.’ Final scene is a winning field goal as West Linn beats Lakeridge in OT; now, it’s time for West Linn-Tualatin — the sequel
More precisely, it was an intense, physical, all-out defensive battle. It was a battle in which every single possession was oh-so-important, and points were oh-so-scarce. When the battle finally ended — with both sides seemingly physically and mentally exhausted — the West Linn football team got to celebrate a hard-fought, emotional...scorebooklive.com
Comments / 0