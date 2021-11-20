ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 recommendations for a video gamer who you’d like to read (or even just touch) a book

By Robin Murphy
robohub.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure the average video gamer is 34 years old, but the most active group is boys under 18, a group famously resistant to reading. Here is the RTSF Top 10 recommendations of books that have robots plus enough world building to rival Halo or Doom and lots of action or puzzles...

bookriot.com

Who Writes the Books in Video Games?

Quite frankly, I don’t want to know how many hours I have spent playing Skyrim in my life. It’s a game where I get to live out my dreams of having a wife, adopting two kids, and working as an adventurer/librarian. Oh yeah, and occasionally completing the main quests and saving the world or whatever. But, pretty much all of my favorite side quests have to do with retrieving long-lost books for the library at the Mage College. There’s nothing quite like reading a book you had to fight against a bunch of creepy undead monsters to get. In addition to rescuing books from skeletons, I also spend a lot of time bolstering up my own personal book collection. Sometimes I have to buy multiple in-game homes to have enough space for my favorites on the shelves.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Insta Gamer vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who Has Better Stats In Free Fire For November 2021?

Garena Free Fire has seen an increase in its popularity in recent years with millions of active users worldwide. Here in this article, we will take a look at who has better stats in Free Fire for November 2021 among Insta Gamer vs B2K (Born2Kill). Insta Gamer is a Malayali content creator with a subscribers count of 1.49 million subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
bigrapidsnews.com

Book recommendations to see you through the colder months

With the holiday season upon us and the colder weather rolling in, time is in abundance. Here are some recommendations to pore over by the fireside or nestled under a blanket. With this week bringing around the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up this science fiction/alternate history instant classic. In this story, Stephen King poses the question "what if" and runs with it. What if a time traveler ventured back to 1963 to stop JFK’s assassination and what could the fallout be?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Gadsby
thestute.com

The book you read when you love spies and crazy adventures

In 1947 during the aftermath of World War II, American girl Charlie St. Clair is pregnant, unmarried, and about to be thrown out of her family. She is also hoping that her cousin Rose, the sister she never had, is still alive after disappearing in Nazi-occupied France. When Charlie’s family ships her to Europe to have her “little problem” taken care of, she escapes and heads to London to start to uncover the truth about what happened to Rose. In 1915, Eve Gardiner aches to join the fight against the Germans. One day she is offered this when she is recruited as a spy. After training, she is sent into occupied France, working with Lili, code name Alice, also known as the “queen of spies” as she runs a network right under enemy noses. Thirty years later, Eve’s life has been ravaged as a betrayal tore apart the Alice Network. When a young American girl comes knocking on her door asking questions, Eve is forced to face her past and uncover her own truths.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Forbes

Three Things The Books You Read Say About You And Your Work

Jesse Wisnewski is the Director of Marketing for PhoneBurner and the co-author of “Read to Lead.” He lives in Charleston, WV with his family. Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, keeps his personal library behind closed doors. Today, it is a thing of legend. According to the New York Times (paywall), it’s located in a room behind his formal office at the Nike headquarters. If you are granted permission to enter, you must remove your shoes and bow. In an interview, Phil said: ”Of course the library still exists. I’m always learning.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Robot Ethics#Fyi#The Electric State
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
WJON

What Are Your Chances of Getting Covid-19? Use This Calculator To Find Out

Have you ever wondered what YOUR chances are of getting Covid-19? I think about myself as being fairly protected. I received my Moderna shots about 6 months ago, and feel like most of the time, I'm not really within 6 feet of people. I work at the radio station, and even when I'm performing on the weekends, I'm typically alone by myself in the stage area, always 6 feet away.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
Boston Globe

What’s the best book you read in 2021?

Tell us why this book made an impact on you this year. If you are a book lover, sharing your favorite read can be absolutely gratifying. Even if you only recently formed the habit, it feels good to share insight on an uplifting story. After all, reading is like a superpower.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
funcheap.com

Winter Reading Book Club (Mountain View)

Registration Required: https://mountainview.libcal.com/event/8468327. Looking for a good book to cozy up with this winter? Perhaps you are going on vacation and want the perfect book to take along, or maybe you want book recommendations to gift to your family and friends this holiday season. Whatever your motivation for talking about books, we welcome you to our Winter Reading Book Club! Rather than talking about one specific book, this “book club” event will give you the opportunity to share the best books you’ve read recently and get recommendations from other readers. One of our librarians will also share which forthcoming books she’s most looking forward to reading in the next few months. You might even win a free advance copy of one of winter’s most anticipated books.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Little kids can likely read your emotions even when you wear a face mask, study finds

(CNN) -- Little kids can often tell how people are feeling, even if that person is wearing a face mask, a new study published Monday found. There has been some concern that the face masks used at school during the pandemic may be hurting younger children's development, but this research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that kids recognize emotions about as well as they could without masks.
KIDS
bookriot.com

10 Books You Should Read If You Enjoyed The Goosebumps Series As A Kid

Launched in 2019, Nightfire, the new horror imprint from Tor, encompasses the breadth of horror, from short story collections to novellas and novels, from standalone works to series, from dark fantasy to the supernatural, from originals to reprints of lost modern classics. Nightfire’s novels are now appearing on shelves in bookstores and libraries near you. Do you dare stretch the spines on these terrifying titles this autumn?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thestute.com

The book you read when you want to travel to France and fall in love

Anna is perfectly happy in Atlanta; she has a loyal best friend and a crush who is just starting to like her back. Suddenly, her Dad decides to send her to a boarding school in Paris for her senior year. Her whole world is flipped upside down. Even though she doesn’t speak a word of French, Anna makes new friends, including the handsome Étienne St. Clair who becomes her best friend. Sadly he’s taken, but in the City of Light and Love, anything can happen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction. Participants would provide this feedback either on the same computer (No. 1) they had just been working on or on another computer (No. 2) across the room. The study found that participants responding on computer No. 2 were far more critical of computer No. 1 than those responding...
ENGINEERING
CBS Boston

Planetary Defense: NASA Launching First-Ever Test Mission To Redirect An Asteroid

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve all seen the disaster movies. Typically, they feature a happy, blissful existence that is suddenly thrown into chaos by the news of impending doom. Be it an asteroid, comet or some alien ship, something scary from outer space is headed directly for Earth. In the movies, of course, we turn to Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck or perhaps The Rock to save us. But did you know that there are some real-life heroes that are actually working on saving our planet as we speak? Wednesday at 1:21 a.m. our saviors from NASA will be launching a first-ever mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

