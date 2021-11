For the first time in the history of the program, the Berry volleyball team is headed where no other Viking team before them have been before. On Saturday night in Atlanta, the No. 12-ranked Vikings captured their first NCAA Region VI championship by sweeping host Emory 3-0 to punch Berry's ticket to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament that begins with the quarterfinals – the Elite Eight – on Thursday in St. Louis, Mo.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO