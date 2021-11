With COVID-19 cases on the decline, Idaho’s largest health care system is seeing promising signs of improvement after eight weeks under crisis standards of care. St. Luke’s, the first local hospital system to request the crisis standards activation from the state in September, has seen marked signs of improvement in the past week, administrators said. As the number of new patients declines, the system has been able to close down overflow units and restart some of the thousands of nonemergency surgeries and procedures that hospitals had to put on hold.

