Notre Dame, IN

How To Watch Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
 5 days ago
Notre Dame (9-1) plays Georgia Tech (3-7) today, and the Irish need another big win to add to their College Football Playoff resume. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium / South Bend, Indiana

When: 2:30 PM EST

Television: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Spread

: Notre Dame -17.5 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend.

SiriusXM (Channel 129)

What to know: Notre Dame has to try to win big in its last two games to move up in the College Football Team Rankings. The six teams on the Irish’s schedule in the second half have a combined record of 23-32. The Irish have feasted on that schedule.

Georgia Tech (3-7) has been competitive in all of its games except Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets have an elite running back in Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs has had more than 200 all-purpose yards in his last three games. The Yellow Jackets’ team defense is ranked 114th overall, giving up 449 yards per game.

The Irish (9-1) have played a string of weak defenses and this is no exception. Aside from a flu bug that the team has mostly recovered from, Notre Dame came out of the Virginia game without any injuries that would slow players down this week. Defensively, Notre Dame is coming off a seven sack game. It’ll be an emotional final home game for players who are seniors who aren’t returning.

