Atlanta, GA

Cooper: Lizzie McDuffie – An early voice in civil rights

Douglas County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saying goes behind every great man there’s a great woman, but I would have to say there might be several woman including mothers, wives, daughters, and in the case of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt a maid named Elizabeth “Lizzie” McDuffie who was born in Covington, Georgia in 1881 to a...

www.douglascountysentinel.com

rolling out

Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized again

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was taken to the hospital after taking a tumble while supporting student protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Jackson was reportedly meeting with students and Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick regarding the reported unsanitary and substandard conditions that students have been living in, including roaches, mice, mold and other issues.
RELIGION
San Mateo Daily Journal

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not welcome here

The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens. We strive to achieve equality of rights and eliminate racial prejudice among U.S. citizens and remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes. We have worked toward this goal nationally for 112 years, and here in San Mateo County for the past 96 years.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
Brunswick News

New Black Panther Party holds rally outside courthouse

Dozens of members of the New Black Panther Party chanted slogans for racial justice and Black power, as well as ones critical of police, outside the Glynn County Courthouse Monday as the jury in the Ahmaud Arbery case heard closing arguments in a second floor courtroom. Malik Shabazz, a lawyer...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Hattie Mcdaniel
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Margaret Mitchell
Person
Queen Elizabeth
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Civil Rights#To Roosevelt#Morris Brown College#German
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Of The Most Powerful Native American Warriors From History

From famous chiefs like Sitting Bull to fearless leaders like Geronimo, discover the real stories behind the most fabled Native American warriors. Much has been said about the courage of Union soldiers during the American Civil War and the “Greatest Generation” of American troops throughout World War II. Overlooked and forgotten, however, are a litany of Native American warriors who defied the westward expansion of white settlers — and fought to defend their unique and diverse cultures.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
mainstreet-nashville.com

We owe a lot to ancestors at Thanksgiving

As well as being the month of Thanksgiving, November has been Native American Month since 1990 when President George H. W. Bush issued the first proclamation proclaiming the observance. Incidentally, from everything that I have read, “Native Americans” really aren’t crazy about that label. They prefer to be referred to...
POLITICS
People

The Bidens Will Return to Nantucket for a Thanksgiving Tradition with Wonderful and Painful Memories

The president and first lady will return to Nantucket for Thanksgiving this year, continuing a family tradition that they skipped in 2020 because of the pandemic. Late last week the White House confirmed local reports that Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Massachusetts island for the holiday like they've done since 1975, including as vice president and second lady and while Biden was a senator from Delaware.
NANTUCKET, MA
redlakenationnews.com

Native Americans in court for broken promises

WASHINGTON – Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde were at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today seeking justice after the United States government bulldozed a sacred site to add a highway turn lane near Mount Hood, Oregon. Members of the tribes had shared their pleas with the government to save the site but were ignored. In today's Slockish v. U.S. Federal Highway Administration oral argument, Becket asked the court for remedies against this injustice and for protection of the site in the future.
CONGRESS & COURTS

