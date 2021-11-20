ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Callis: A lesson on trust from Charlie Brown

Douglas County Sentinel
 5 days ago

In November 1952, Lucy first held the football for Charlie Brown. Most of us know the routine, which became predictable year after year. Each time, Lucy had a reason for pulling the ball away at the last second. In case you are wondering, Charlie Brown never did kick the football. In...

www.douglascountysentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

How To Replicate The Meal From A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Is your idea of Thanksgiving dinner eating at a Ping-Pong table set in a leaf-strewn field with mismatched chairs under a gloomy late-autumn sky? then you're probably a Charlie Brown fan. If that Thanksgiving dinner consists of buttered toast, popcorn, jelly beans, and pretzels, then you are no doubt a diehard fan of the Peanuts gang and their 1973 holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."
FOOD & DRINKS
gratefulweb.com

Special edition pressing of A Boy Named Charlie Brown

Turntable Lab (TTL) -- the trusted Brooklyn-based digital retailer and tastemaker for DJs, audio heads, and music fans for over 20 years -- announces an officially licensed collaboration with PEANUTS just in time for the holiday season. Available to pre-order beginning today (11/12) exclusively on TurntableLab.com and due out December 8th, the Turntable Lab x PEANUTS collection features a special edition pressing of A Boy Named Charlie Brown on yellow wax, plus record mats, tote bags, and t-shirts, all being offered in multiple colors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

23 Fun Quotes From A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving To Post On Instagram

Not only are the holidays a great time for you to eat all the apple crumble your heart desires and spend time with your loved ones, but you can also curl up on the couch and rewatch some of your favorite holiday films. Christmas movies get a lot of attention this time of year, but there are also a ton of awesome Thanksgiving movies that will get you in a festive mood, including Home for the Holidays and, of course, the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. So, I've rounded up a few A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving quotes for captions for all of your cute holiday photos with your favorite people.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglasville, GA
Entertainment
City
Douglasville, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
valleyjournals.com

It’s a good play, Charlie Brown

Copper Mountain Middle School presents, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are $4. Like the Peanuts comic strip it is based on, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a series of short scenes featuring characters from the Peanuts gang: Charlie Brown panics about a book report, Sally’s jump rope gets tangled, Linus gets teased about his blanket, Snoopy imagines an intense battle as the Red Baron, Lucy torments Charlie Brown.
ENTERTAINMENT
abc17news.com

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV’s holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials. That includes the movie “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” series. The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a bit of strategy to watch. The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window, Dec. 11-13. Another classic, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC. On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.
CELEBRITIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie Brown Christmas

Come home for the holidays with First Stage and this treasured holiday classic. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season?. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts...
ENTERTAINMENT
allaboutjazz.com

Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Sauce: Adding Spice to Charlie Brown Vanilla

Children liked the music because they didn't question it. It's not simply that pianist Vince Guaraldi slipped jazz past the unsuspecting in composing A Charlie Brown Christmas, the evergreen "Peanuts" animation and soundtrack that has become inescapably part of the holiday. First broadcast in 1965, going on to six decades ago, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition unto itself. It returns to television through PBS and PBS Kids on the evening of Sunday, December 19. Some who can't wait, or want to watch and listen again and again, will already have it on DVD, CD, LP, other media, and streaming on Apple Plus, which also gets a jump on New Year's and 2022 with the debut December 10 of a new Peanuts production, Auld Lang Syne.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Being Charlie#Football#Human Race
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Skips Duggar Family Thanksgiving

The Duggar family’s Thanksgiving festivities are underway, but Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth are missing the gathering this year. On social media, the Duggars have revealed that they are preparing all of the food for their large get-together. But Joy-Anna has already left town for a different Thanksgiving feast. So, what’s going on?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy