ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant have quit the club over investigations into whether they used fake certificates...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Markus Anfang: Werder Bremen head coach steps down amid investigation into alleged use of forged Covid-19 vaccination document

Markus Anfang has stepped down as Werder Bremen head coach amid an investigation by German authorities into his alleged use of forged Covid-19 vaccination documentation. The German second division side said that Anfang had on Thursday denied using a fake vaccination certificate, but on Saturday morning announced that he and assistant coach Florian Junge had left their roles with immediate effect.
SOCCER
TheDailyBeast

Major COVID Testing Firm Under Investigation Over Possible Phony Vaccination Certificates

The largest COVID-19 testing company in the Netherlands has halted work after authorities launched an investigation over “strong suspicions” of the firm providing bogus vaccination certificates, according to local media reports. Spoedtest.nl has confirmed that it is the subject of an investigation but called the allegations “completely unfounded,” Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports. The company has 100 locations throughout the Netherlands and has played a huge role in coronavirus testing during the pandemic, but it has now been cut off from the country’s CoronaCheck system and is no longer able to schedule appointments or issue QR codes for those who test negative. Health authorities reportedly suspect some of the company’s doctors of abusing the CoronaCheck system to issue fraudulent proof of vaccination certificates. The director of the company, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has said it never provided vaccination certificates; by law, testing companies cannot provide proof of vaccination. The Netherlands re-imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday as its number of COVID cases again began to rapidly increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

EU recognises Covid vaccine certificates of four countries

BELGRADE (Nov 16): The European Union (EU) decided on Monday (Nov 15) to recognise the Covid-19 vaccine certificates of four countries. The European Commission announced that it has adopted four decisions certifying that Covid-19 certificates issued by Georgia, Moldova, New Zealand and Serbia are equivalent to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Anfang
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League clubs should pay transfer ‘stamp duty’, fan-led review of football recommends

Premier League clubs should pay a transfer “stamp duty” to support the English pyramid, the fan-led review of football governance has recommended.The wide-ranging review commissioned by the government has, as expected, called for the creation of an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF).It says this should be created via an Act of Parliament to ensure the financial sustainability of the men’s professional game.The review has also recommended the granting of “golden share” veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions, moving stadium or changing club colours.However, arguably the most surprising and eye-catching...
UEFA
FOX40

South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday. The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Werder Bremen#Bremen#Ap
The Guardian

Amnesty UK accused of ‘spreading false information’ about Northern Territory Covid outbreak

Amnesty UK has been accused of “spreading false information” about the Northern Territory’s Covid outbreak in an extraordinary joint statement from the territory’s peak Aboriginal health organisation and Amnesty’s own Australian operation. Disinformation about the Covid outbreak in Aboriginal communities near Katherine, spread by third parties online, was on Thursday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Advocaat quits after three months as Iraq coach

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutchman Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge. The 74-year-old, who counts three stints as Netherlands coach among his many previous posts, will be replaced by Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic on a caretaker basis for the Arab Cup, which gets underway in Qatar next week.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Džeko nets 2 to help Inter advance to CL knockout stage

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko has scored twice to help Inter Milan reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter also had two goals disallowed. Later, Real Madrid beat Sheriff 3-0 to reach 12 points from five matches, two points more than second-place Inter. With the loss, Sheriff stayed with six points and is unable to advance.
UEFA
kion546.com

World Rugby to allow players to switch national teams

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby has relaxed its eligibility rules to allow national team players to switch countries as of January. The governing body made the announcement Wednesday in what it described as a “landmark” change. Players can change allegiances if they were born in the country they want to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there. They can switch only once and there’s a stand-down period of three years from international rugby. The “birthright amendment” was approved by the World Rugby Council and stands to benefit Pacific island countries in particular.
WORLD
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report

A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad. “A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kion546.com

MATCHDAY: West Ham looks to advance in Europa League

The Europa League and Europa Conference League have reached their next-to-last group games. In the Europa League, Lyon has already reached the last 16 and could be joined by the likes of West Ham, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League, no teams have yet sealed a place in the last 16 of the inaugural competition but Dutch teams AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are among those who could change that. Renowned coaches Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are at Tottenham and Roma this season and both likely need wins to stay in contention to qualify automatically as group winners.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy