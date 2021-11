All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Blue Genie Art Bazaar, Austin’s holiday shopping experience, returns for its 21st year with four different shopping options to ensure all guests can safely enjoy. Guests are welcome to shop in store while practicing safe distancing. Online shoppers can either pick up gift items in store or have them shipped anywhere in the U.S. Virtual shopping (ideal for groups) and personal shopping will also be available by registering through the BGAB website.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO