Trinity Falls presents Tour of Trees

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Shops at Legacy North will host a new monthly large-scale artisan market and block party,titled The Market at Legacy North. The markets will feature over 30 curated local pop-up shops, artisans and makers, as well as cuisine and cocktails from on-site restaurants and food trucks, live music, art installations, gift card giveaways, Instagrammable photo opportunities, and more. Each market will take place on the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive, creating a block party-atmosphere where attendees can stroll and shop with drinks in-hand.
