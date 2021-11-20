ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Trinity Falls presents Tour of Trees

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Trinity Falls is home to over...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

San Antonio Botanical Garden presents Lightscape

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Lightscape will shine throughout the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 38 acres. Guests will be enchanted by magical light displays set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile path winding through the Botanical Garden. These captivating illuminations will dazzle the senses and the show will proudly include installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting will begin with the illumination of Uptown’s 300 custom, 20-ft. holiday trees along Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue. The family event will feature festive holiday shopping and treats, unique street entertainment, and the sights and sounds of the holiday season, along with a special appearance from Santa. Following the ceremonial lighting of Uptown’s holiday trees, the evening will culminate with a fireworks display followed by a light show.
POLITICS
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is pleased to present the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Idaho Falls sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. The event begins at 5:30 pm at Civitan’s Plaza (Corner of Park Ave & B Street) on Friday, Nov. 26. Beginning...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Weather#Trinity Falls#Heritage Crest
culturemap.com

Dallas Theater Center presents A Christmas Carol

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tis the season to be jolly when Dallas’ favorite holiday tradition returns to the Wyly Theatre. Three spirits have come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future that annually delights audiences across North Texas. But will it be enough to save Scrooge’s soul?
DALLAS, TX
conwaydailysun.com

Advice To The Players to present annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare

SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will be presenting its third annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare. Fall Festival is an education program where students work with a directing team of teaching artists who lead the teens through a language-based exploration of Shakespeare. At the end of 10 weeks, the groups come together at Plymouth State University and showcase their work.
SANDWICH, NH
Jamestown Press

A TREE FALLS IN JAMESTOWN

A crane donated by Conanicut Marine lowers the community Christmas tree into place Saturday at East Ferry. The tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4 following the arrival by Santa at the docks via ferryboat.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Lima News

Women’s Civic League of Wapakoneta presents tour of lights

WAPAKONETA — The Women’s Civic League of Wapakoneta will feature an evening tour of lights from 6 to 8 p.m. starting on Saturday, Dec. 4, when the Bovee Estates will host Santa Claus and the Grinch. Donations are welcome, and proceeds will go to the “Karing for Kids” project in...
WAPAKONETA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fyi98642.com

If a tree falls…..

Last March, on a calm day with no rain, a large cedar fell from the top of a failed slope in Abrams Park. The top landed over the trail next to the creek. Public works cut and removed the top but left the tree over the creek. The trunk is above water but the branches have caught debris that floated with the heavier flow on November 12th. The log jam dam has directed the stream flow directly into the base of the slide and is undercutting the stream bank. This could further undermine the slope putting more trees into the creek and sending sediment into the refuge.
POLITICS
culturemap.com

The Market at Legacy North

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Shops at Legacy North will host a new monthly large-scale artisan market and block party,titled The Market at Legacy North. The markets will feature over 30 curated local pop-up shops, artisans and makers, as well as cuisine and cocktails from on-site restaurants and food trucks, live music, art installations, gift card giveaways, Instagrammable photo opportunities, and more. Each market will take place on the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive, creating a block party-atmosphere where attendees can stroll and shop with drinks in-hand.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
culturemap.com

Houston Pride Band and Pride Bands Alliance presents Bigger & Brighter

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Bigger and Brighter concert is a celebration of Houston as a city and what makes it great. As an echo of The Stars at Night concert, this year's theme acknowledges the past but ultimately pushes forward to celebrate how Houston has bounced back and grown in the face of adversity.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Six Flags Over Texas presents Holiday in the Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Six Flags Over Texas will transform once again into a winter wonderland for the 36th annual Holiday in the Park. More than two million twinkling lights, six new shows, and the introduction of the Holly Jolly Holiday Parade will provide the perfect backdrop for families and friends alike to continue their holiday tradition, or make a new one.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Japan America Society of DFW presents Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Japan America Society of DFW presents Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival. This will be the 22nd annual Otsukimi, which has become one of North Texas’ largest Japanese cultural events. Musical performances and haiku readings will help people connect to Japan’s autumn traditions. Vendors will sell Japanese festival food and collectibles. Themed art and cultural activities will be fun for the entire family.
SOCIETY
culturemap.com

14 Pews present The Feast

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In The Feast, a wealthy family has a dinner party at its home in the Welsh mountains, hosting a local businessman and farmer who hope to broker a business deal. A mysterious young woman arrives to be the family's waitress, and things begin to unravel.
RELIGION
culturemap.com

Elisabet Ney Museum presents Fall Harvest Family Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Elisabet Ney Museum's annual Fall Harvest Family Festival will feature games, art activities, live music, tarot readings, a fall printing demonstration, and more.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

Mind Of KT presents Beyond the Night Art Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Beyond the Night Art Show is an annual event to showcase artists around the Texas area. This event is filled with entertainment such as live painting, music, cocktails, and more.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Pease Park Conservancy presents Of The Earth: Medicinal Plants of Pease Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During Native American Heritage Month, Pease Park Conservancy will host a presentation and native plant walk with Marika Alvarado. Marika will share her knowledge of the history of Indigenous People in this part of the country and her expertise in healing using Native methods that have been handed down to her, generation to generation, from the Apache women in her family.
WILDLIFE
culturemap.com

Erin Cluley Gallery presents William Atkinson: "Storm & Shelter"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas-based artist William Atkinson will unveil his latest works in a solo exhibition, "Storm & Shelter." For Atkinson, "Storm & Shelter" is a continuation of working with paint and collage on canvas while staying true to his roots in street art.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Chisos Boots presents 2nd Anniversary Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Chisos Boots 2nd Anniversary Party will feature multiple bands, boot giveaways, and complimentary beverages. There will be performances by Paul Val, honky tonk heroes Comanche Moon, and Austin's own Cowboy Diplomacy.
CELEBRATIONS
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Opera presents Stone Soup

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Composer Joe Illick and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell's second children’s opera, Stone Soup, which premiered in November of 2020 with Fort Worth Opera, will receive its third live performance.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy