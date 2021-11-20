ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado, Duquesne meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Durango Herald
 5 days ago

Duquesne (1-3) vs. Colorado (3-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is taking on Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado lost 67-63 to Southern Illinois in...

www.durangoherald.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB changes mind on NCAA transfer portal

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
GEORGIA STATE
USA Today

Previewing the Buffs' trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Eight teams, four days and one champion. The next stop for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament. After a 3-0 start to the season for the Buffs, they will travel to the islands to take part in the tournament. The field includes some solid teams.
BASKETBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne gives up late run, loses to Colorado in overtime

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Evan Battey scored 18 points and Jabari Walker had a double-double, and Colorado rallied to beat Duquesne, 84-76, in overtime Saturday in a Paradise Jam contest. Leon Ayers III made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left in regulation, and the Dukes (1-4) led...
COLORADO STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

District college basketball: Duquesne loses to Colorado in overtime

Colorado’s Tristan da Silva hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Buffaloes (4-1) went on to outscore Duquesne, 16-8, in the extra session to pull away for an 84-76 win in the second round of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
COLORADO STATE
GoLocalProv

Brown Beats Bradley in Virgin Islands Tournament

After a disappointing opening-round loss to Creighton on Friday night 78-57, the Brown University men’s basketball team scored a late-game victory over Bradley University on Saturday. Fueled by a three-pointer by Paxson Wojcik and three late free throws by Dan Friday, the Bears won 65-62 at the 2021 Paradise Jam...
Durango Herald

CSU faces Northeastern in U.S. Virgin Islands

Colorado State (5-0) vs. Northeastern (3-2) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Northeastern will meet in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Northeastern earned a 59-47 win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game, while Colorado State won 95-81 against Creighton in its last outing.
COLORADO STATE
chatsports.com

Creighton renews rivalry against Southern Illinois in Virgin Islands

Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball set to travel to US Virgin Islands for Paradise Jam

After rallying from an 18 point deficit to secure a victory in overtime on Friday night, the Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face DePaul, Vanderbilt and Arizona. The Scarlet Knights (4-1, 0-0) bounced back from their first...
Durango Herald

Fort Lewis tops Northern New Mexico in Nike N7 game

The Fort Lewis College women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season, topping Northern New Mexico College 61-44 on Sunday. Head coach Taylor Harris picked up the first win of his Skyhawk career in an overall team victory that saw 11 players contribute points. “We have been waiting...
DURANGO, CO
Durango Herald

Skyhawks defense limits Eagles to 37% shooting in rout

The Fort Lewis College men’s basketball team, pigeonholed as an offensive juggernaut, put the finishing touches on a dominant defensive week on Sunday by limiting Northern New Mexico College to 37% shooting en route to a 96-61 rout on Nike N7 Night inside Whalen Gymnasium. Sunday’s performance marked back-to-back games...
DURANGO, CO
allsportstucson.com

Arizona focusing on Vanderbilt amid basking in Virgin Islands fun

One of the difficulties of early-season holiday tournaments is keeping a team focused on what really should be a business trip. But how can you temper the enthusiasm of college-age athletes from having some fun at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands?. That’s like stopping at Dairy Queen to have your kids...
ARIZONA STATE
Durango Herald

Pontines pair up in 2A all-state volleyball match

FORT COLLINS – When Alexis Pontine tossed up the first serve of the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Games’ Class 2A Volleyball showcase match on Sunday, the fact it didn’t produce a point wasn’t important. What was, was the fact Ignacio’s senior co-captain had prolonged her fall season long...
FORT COLLINS, CO

