Colorado, Duquesne meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Duquesne (1-3) vs. Colorado (3-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:45 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is taking on Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado lost 67-63 to Southern Illinois in...
ST THOMAS, USVI, – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players reach double figures in a 99-47 road win at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. The win evens the Lions record at 1-1 on the season. Daniel Ortiz scored...
Eight teams, four days and one champion. The next stop for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament. After a 3-0 start to the season for the Buffs, they will travel to the islands to take part in the tournament. The field includes some solid teams.
Through three games, Colorado’s leading scorer likely wouldn’t have been anyone's first, or even second, guess before the season started. It’s not preseason All-Pac-12 selection Evan Battey or breakout candidate Jabari Walker. It’s sophomore point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who spent last season playing behind one of the best players in...
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s basketball cruised past Division III Johnson & Wales Tuesday night 98-47. The Bears take their 2-1 record to the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Paradise Jam. Bruno will play four games in four days beginning Friday night at 5:15 p.m. against Creighton University out of the Big East Conference.
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Evan Battey scored 18 points and Jabari Walker had a double-double, and Colorado rallied to beat Duquesne, 84-76, in overtime Saturday in a Paradise Jam contest. Leon Ayers III made a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left in regulation, and the Dukes (1-4) led...
Colorado’s Tristan da Silva hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Buffaloes (4-1) went on to outscore Duquesne, 16-8, in the extra session to pull away for an 84-76 win in the second round of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Bethune-Cookman (1-3) vs. Air Force (3-1) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Air Force will meet in a postseason game at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center. Air Force earned a 72-53 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game, while Bethune-Cookman won 81-75 against Bryant in its last outing.
A tropical island breeze is blowing for WKU’s White Squirrel Weather. As part of White Squirrel Weather’s partnership with Beam Suntory and WeatherSTEM, a weather monitoring station was recently installed at the Cruzan Rum Distillery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. “WeatherSTEM’s partnership with Dr. Josh Durkee and his team...
Denver (3-3) vs. Air Force (4-1) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Denver. Denver took care of Houston Baptist by 13 at home in its last outing. Air Force is coming off a 73-65 win in Daytona Beach over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.
DENVER (AP) - Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on Sunday. Michael Henn had 13 points for Denver (3-3). Tevin Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds. KJ Hunt had 11 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 11 points for the Huskies (1-3). Brycen Long...
Colorado State (5-0) vs. Northeastern (3-2) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Northeastern will meet in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Northeastern earned a 59-47 win over Southern Illinois in its most recent game, while Colorado State won 95-81 against Creighton in its last outing.
Northern Colorado (3-3) vs. San Jose State (1-3) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and San Jose State look to bounce back from losses. Northern Colorado fell 74-70 at California Baptist on Sunday. San Jose State lost 79-45 to Texas on Saturday.
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) - Evan Battey scored 16 points, Jabari Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Colorado beat Brown 54-52 on Monday for fourth place at the Paradise Jam. Battey, off a nice assist from Keeshawn Barthelemy, made an open shot in the lane with 1:05...
ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands — Head coach Tad Boyle uttered the warning after his Colorado Buffaloes escaped with an overtime win in the second game of the Paradise Jam that pulse-pounding finishes could be the norm this season. It took all of 48 hours for that theory to be...
Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
After rallying from an 18 point deficit to secure a victory in overtime on Friday night, the Rutgers women’s basketball team will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam where they will face DePaul, Vanderbilt and Arizona. The Scarlet Knights (4-1, 0-0) bounced back from their first...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
Comments / 0