ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

When Darkness Veils His Lovely Face

By Article by Jon Bloom
Desiring God
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 587 BC, after an agonizing two-and-half-year siege, the great pagan king Nebuchadnezzar finally breached the walls of Jerusalem. Babylon’s chokehold on Jerusalem for those couple of years had devastated the city, driving its starvation-crazed inhabitants to the unimaginable point of cannibalism. But now, the foreign military unleashed its...

www.desiringgod.org

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Smithonian

An Archaeological Dig Reignites the Debate Over the Old Testament’s Historical Accuracy

If you stand on one of the outcroppings of the Timna valley, the most salient fact of the place is emptiness. Here in the heat-blasted flatlands of the Arava Desert, off a lonely road in southern Israel, it seems there’s nothing but stark cliffs and rock formations all the way to the jagged red wall of the Edomite Mountains across the Jordanian border. And yet the longer you spend in the Timna barrens, the more human fingerprints you begin to see. Scratches on a cliff face turn out to be, on closer investigation, 3,200-year-old hieroglyphics. On a boulder are the outlines of ghostly chariots. A tunnel vanishes into a hillside, the walls marked with the energetic strikes of bronze chisels. There were once people here, and they were looking for something. Traces of the treasure can still be seen beneath your feet, in the greenish hue of pebbles or the emerald streak across the side of a cave.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veils#Word Of God#Cannibalism#Voice Of God#Man Of God#Jews#Av#Hebrew
TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
Frontiersman

How do you show love to someone when the good which you want for the other person is beyond your ability?

In the past week I have attended a number of church meetings. Attending these meetings is nothing new in itself. But, during each of these meetings the opportunity arose, and I took the chance to share the advice I give to other pastors, when asked. In fact, I shared this advice 3 times! My advice is: “Preach GOD’S word, not your opinions. And LOVE your people!” Actually, that last bit of advice was given to me by a former professor. When I was a young pastor in my first year in my first congregation, St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO, Dr. Richard Dinda called me from Texas to talk. After discussing a number of issues, and after asking how things were going in the congregation, he shared his own heart-felt advice with me. “Love ‘em, Jon. Just love ‘em.” I spoke agreement at the time, but I had no idea how deep the wisdom was which Dr. Dinda shared with me in that summer of 1979.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
RELIGION
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

The End is Near

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

Pope Francis at his prophetic best!

Clearly siding with the world’s poor and marginalized in a video message for the recent Fourth World Meeting of Popular Movements, Pope Francis boldly declared, “Seeing you reminds me that we are not condemned to repeat or to build a future based on exclusion and inequality, rejection or indifference; where the culture of privilege is an invisible and insurmountable power.”
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Does God exist?

A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t believe that God exists.”
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Surrender yourself to God

People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) Sometimes God does...
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
Frontiersman

The Burial of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 194-196) The events following Jesus crucifixion were miraculous and fulfilled prophecies. The curtain that separated the Holy of Holies from the rest of the temple was 4 inches thick and 45 feet high. This curtain was torn at Jesus death from top to bottom (Matthew 27:51). No man could have done this. The parting of the curtain signified that God was opening the way for all people to reach Him through the death of Jesus (Hebrews 10:19-22). “Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy