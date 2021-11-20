Thailand's festival honoring rivers also pollutes them

Malaysia and Singapore said Wednesday they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysian workers in the neighboring city-state away from their families.Leaders from both countries said limited travel will be allowed across the land border from Monday, with plans to gradually relax restrictions. Air travel will reopen on the same day to fully vaccinated passengers, allowing quarantine-free travel between the two countries, with fewer restrictions.Travellers the Causeway Bridge that connects the island of Singapore with the Malaysian peninsula...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO