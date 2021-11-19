ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele's '30' Album: All Her Powerful Lyrics on Divorce, Love and Moving On

By Samantha Schnurr
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, the moment has come: Adele's "30" is officially here. Almost six years--to the day--after she dropped her megabit, "25," Adele's highly anticipated new album has officially arrived on our Spotify queues--and as you may have expected, you should have a box of tissues nearby. Featuring 12 songs, as...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Who is Adele’s New Boyfriend? All About Sports Agent Rich Paul and the 30 Singer's "Exhausting" Divorce

Adele is making a comeback—and not just in her professional life, but her private life, too. After a divorce and a pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer is releasing her first album in six years, 30, on Friday, Nov.19 . And in her first interviews in five years, she confirmed she does have a new love in her life: sports agent Rich Paul. “Yes, we’re together,” she told British Vogue in an October 2021 profile. “We’re very happy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Grab Your Tissues! Adele's "To Be Loved" Is a Heart-Wrenching Letter to Her Son About Her Divorce

Remember when Adele leaked "Easy on Me"? Well, she's given us another leak from her upcoming album 30! On Wednesday, the Grammy winner posted a video on social media of herself singing along to "To Be Loved," a song that will be on her new album. In the six-minute song, Adele sings about the difficult decision to follow through with her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 and the impact it will have on their 9-year-old osn Angelo.
MUSIC
Marie Claire

Adele Felt "Embarrassed" When Her Divorce Became Public

Adele has been a source of nonstop joy in the past few weeks as she released new music, got incredibly vulnerable in various interviews, and adorably tried her hand at Instagram Live. But life for the megastar was definitely not easy in the months surrounding her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Oprah Winfrey
wonderwall.com

How Adele's ex-husband really feels about divorce album, more news

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorcing#Lyric#Cbs
kisswtlz.com

Adele opens up about her divorce, career and motherhood

Adele reflected on juggling her divorce, motherhood and her career in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+. In a preview clip that aired exclusively on “CBS Mornings,” Oprah asked Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on “Hold On,” one of the songs on Adele’s new album 30.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Opens Up About Finding Herself Again After Her Divorce

Adele, well-known for her songs about heartbreak, is releasing her next album, 30, on November 19. And while her popular single "Easy on Me" is typically Adele in its subject matter ("divorce, babe"), the rest of the album reflects the trajectory of the personal journey that followed—and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer gets real about it all.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele Shares How Her Son Angelo's Empathy During Her Divorce Changed Her

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. At 1 P.M. EST today, Adele's full interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe will air, where she'll address her new album 30 and the transformation she underwent in her personal life that inspired the music. In an exclusive clip above, debuting on ELLE.com ahead of the broadcast, Adele spoke candidly to Lowe about seeing her nine-year-old son Angelo watch her go through her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki, and how the empathy Angelo showed her profoundly changed her.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Adele's "My Little Love" Has A Heartbreaking Message About Divorce For Her Son

You might want to sit down for this one. Moments after Adele dropped her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 30, on Friday, Nov. 19, fans immediately took to Twitter not only to share the lyrics that made them emotional wrecks, but also to point out favorite songs on the record. While “I Drink Wine,” “Woman Like Me,” and “Easy On Me” (of course) made the cut, it’s “My Little Love” that has everyone spiraling. The song is indeed about divorce and heartbreak, and it features a raw, deeply personal exchange between Adele and her 9-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.
RELATIONSHIPS
MIX 107.9

Adele Voice Notes Reveal Emotional Discussions Of Divorce With Her Son

It’s no secret that Adele’s album, “30” is an emotional rollercoaster of emotion as she details her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Adele recorded voice notes, as a suggestion from her therapist, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings recently,” she tells Angelo, on “My Little Love.” “At all?” Angelo asks. “I love […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Adele 30: Fans react to singer’s ‘powerful’ new album

Adele has finally released her new album 30 , and fans are celebrating with a bottle of wine and a good cry. The album comes six years after the 33-year-old singer’s last album 25. Critics are calling the record a “gripping act of big budget vulnerability.” In her four-star review for The Independent , critic Annabel Nugent wrote: “Lyrically, 30 is candid. Adele has always been forthright – every bad feeling you’ve felt, she has confessed to feeling too – but there is a new immediacy here.” “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes. They projected human emotions...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy