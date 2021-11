KAILUA-KONA – In a cross-town battle on the gridiron, Kealakehe was ready to take the momentum with them into halftime. Down by six points, the Waveriders were inside the Konawaena red zone and threatening to take the lead as the two teams went into the break. The Wildcats were having none of it. Konawaena firmly took hold of the momentum with just seconds to go before halftime. First, their defense stifled Kealakehe’s drive, forcing a turnover on downs. The Wildcat offense took over with a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder that saw Kawelu Kaiawe get into scoring position, followed by a 13-yard scoring strike from Keoki Alani to Kamaehu Makanui as the second quarter expired to turn a potential deficit into a two-score advantage.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO