Premier League

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Premier League – as it happened

By Scott Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7r2E_0d2g1ibn00

2.48pm GMT

Peter Lansley was at the King Power, and his report has landed. Click through for that. Thanks for reading this MBM, hope to see you for Liverpool-Arsenal in a couple of hours, and don't forget that Rob Smyth is on Clocko for all the hot 3pm action.

N'Golo Kanté's stunner helps seal Chelsea's comfortable trip to Leicester

2.46pm GMT

Brendan Rodgers speaks frankly to BT. “We conceded a disappointing goal from the corner. That gives them confidence. You can see why they are European champions. We lacked that little bit of belief. We had to resurrect that at half-time, and the players’ attitude was better in the second half. We forced a couple of saves from Mendy. Maddison and Kelechi gave us more physicality and better technique. The players have an amazing attitude, but confidence is not quite where it’s been, so it’s my job to bring the players back to that level. We need to attack better and defend better as a team, and the responsibility for that starts with me. I need to find a solution.”

2.38pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel speaks to BT. “We played a good away game. It was an excellent result. We created a lot of chances and half-chances, and were a bit unlucky with offside decisions. But we never stopped creating. I am happy with the effort and the quality. If we were on the highest level, we might have scored the third one earlier. If there’s two goals, anything can happen, momentum can change. But we didn’t allow, and the third one finished it off.” As for the future of Antonio Rudiger, who wants a pay rise? “Everybody wants him to stay, it’s pretty clear. There’s obviously a delay, but we have a bit of patience, and hopefully there will be a happy ending!”

2.24pm GMT

While Chelsea extend their lead at the top, Leicester remain in the bottom half. Southampton and Brentford could both leapfrog them in a couple of hours.

Pos Team P GD Pts
1 Chelsea 12 26 29
2 Man City 11 16 23
3 West Ham 11 10 23
4 Liverpool 11 20 22
5 Arsenal 11 0 20
6 Man Utd 11 2 17
7 Brighton 11 0 17
8 Wolverhampton 11 -1 16
9 Tottenham Hotspur 11 -7 16
10 Crystal Palace 11 1 15
11 Everton 11 0 15
12 Leicester 12 -5 15
13 Southampton 11 -2 14
14 Brentford 11 -1 12
15 Leeds 11 -7 11
16 Aston Villa 11 -6 10
17 Watford 11 -7 10
18 Burnley 11 -6 8
19 Newcastle 11 -12 5
20 Norwich 11 -21 5

2.22pm GMT

FULL TIME: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, for a couple of hours at the very least. They were magnificent. Leicester were not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTfLo_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates their victory with Edouard Mendy, who kept another clean sheet. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 2.42pm GMT

2.20pm GMT

90 min +2: On BT Sport, Robbie Savage names imperious veteran Thiago Silva as man of the match. Silva then cops a whack upside the head from Vardy. Everybody’s a critic.

2.18pm GMT

90 min: There will be three added minutes.

2.17pm GMT

88 min: Chalobah Beckenbauers his way down the middle. He considers a shot, but lays off to Pulisic, who tees up Chilwell. He blazes over the bar, to a smattering of the old abuse, but nobody’s heart is really in it any more.

2.15pm GMT

86 min: Hudson-Odoi barges his way down the inside right and sends a shot across the face of goal and inches wide. The offside flag goes up yet again, but make no mistake, Leicester are a complete shambles at the back.

2.14pm GMT

84 min: Chilwell bombs down the left and pulls back for James, who runs across the face of the box, left to right, one-twos with Ziyech down the channel, and tickles a beautiful finish across Schmeichel and into the bottom right. A third disallowed goal in short order. This could so easily have been a rout. The small margins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8lAb_0d2g1ibn00
Reece James of Chelsea reacts after his goal was disallowed for offside. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Updated at 2.40pm GMT

2.11pm GMT

83 min: One corner leads to another, and that one leads to a goal kick. It’s a job of work breaching this Chelsea back line, that’s for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS5PA_0d2g1ibn00
Some Leicester City fans have had enough and head off. Photograph: James Williamson/AMA/Getty Images

Updated at 2.38pm GMT

2.10pm GMT

82 min: Maddison looks for the top right from distance. Mendy denies him a consolation with another full-stretch tip around the post.

2.10pm GMT

81 min: Loftus-Cheek releases Chilwell down the left. Chilwell pulls back for Pulisic, who opens his body and slams home. Chilwell had gone too early, and the flag goes up for offside, so that’s one goal and two disallowed goals in the last ten minutes. Leicester would really love to hear the full-time whistle now.

2.08pm GMT

80 min: Hudson-Odoi nearly finds Ziyech in the Leicester box with a raking cross from a deep position on the left. Schmeichel reads the danger and gathers.

2.07pm GMT

79 min: Ndidi tries to send Vardy clear down the inside-left channel, but Chalobah slides in to make a glorious last-ditch interception.

2.06pm GMT

77 min: Chelsea are taking no chances, and replace Jorginho with Loftus-Cheek.

2.04pm GMT

76 min: Jorginho is down, feeling his hamstring.

2.03pm GMT

75 min: Dewsbury-Hall comes on for Soumare. “Would this be the performance that persuades Brendan Rodgers that the grass at Old Trafford might be greener than the King Power?” wonders Lee Smith.

2.03pm GMT

73 min: Hudson-Odoi lashes into an empty, unguarded net, Pulisic having teed him up at the end of a hectic game of pinball in the Leicester box. But the flag goes up for offside. Leicester, who had been enjoying their best spell just before the third goal, are in danger of falling apart completely.

2.00pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea (Pulisic 71)

This is too easy for Chelsea. Ziyech romps down the right, the recipient of a lovely Chalobah pass. He enters the box, sends Soyuncu off for a copy of the Mercury, and rolls towards Pulisic, who slots into the bottom right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S64nK_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring the third goal of the game. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Updated at 2.12pm GMT

1.58pm GMT

70 min: Space for Soumare down the inside-left channel. He made it himself with a tricky shake of the hips, but wastes his good work by slapping a pass, meant for Vardy, straight at Silva.

1.57pm GMT

68 min: So having said all that, Chelsea nearly score the killer third. Ziyech teases a lovely diagonal pass into the box from the right, Pulisic meeting it on the right-hand corner of the six-yard box. Hoping to steer home, he ends up clanking it wide right. Very close to a very clever goal.

1.56pm GMT

67 min: It’s all a bit scrappy now. Possibly more to Leicester’s benefit than Chelsea’s. The home team have improved since the restart, though we refer you once again to that low bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YpQW_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva clears from Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 2.02pm GMT

1.54pm GMT

65 min: Mendy takes an age over the goal kick, and is booked for wasting time. A clearly incensed Tuchel gives his keeper the what-for.

1.53pm GMT

64 min: Nothing comes of the resulting corner, but Leicester come again, Maddison curling in from the right. Vardy meets the ball, six yards out, but can only shoulder it over the bar. A huge chance missed ... though Vardy looked a couple of inches offside when the ball came in, and any goal may have been chalked off by VAR anyway.

1.52pm GMT

63 min: Pass, pass, pass, at slow speed. Suddenly the ball breaks to Amartey, who takes a snapshot from 25 yards. He sends a rising pearler towards the top right. Mendy fingertips around the post at full stretch. That came out of nothing, and speaks volumes of the keeper’s concentration.

1.50pm GMT

62 min: Mount and Havertz are replaced by Pulisic and Ziyech.

1.50pm GMT

61 min: Rudiger strides down the left and feeds Hudson-Odoi, who cuts infield, drops a shoulder to make some space in the box, and curls towards the top right. It’s just high, just wide. A fine effort.

1.48pm GMT

60 min: Chilwell is nearly found alone in the Leicester box with a simple long ball down the middle. Albrighton reads the danger and arrives to toe-poke out for a corner. Chilwell takes it himself; Soumare clears.

1.47pm GMT

59 min: Albrighton swings in from the right. Mendy comes out and uncharacteristically flaps. He misses the ball, which clanks off James ... but doesn’t drop to the lurking Vardy, falling into the arms of the relieved Mendy instead. Better from Leicester, though the bar this lunchtime has been set very low.

1.46pm GMT

58 min: A very small pocket of space for Maddison, 25 yards out on the right. Maddison doesn’t need asking twice, and takes the opportunity for a shot on goal. He sends a bouncing bomb towards the bottom left; Mendy reads it well to gather without fuss.

1.45pm GMT

56 min: Corner for Chelsea on the left. Havertz takes. Schmeichel punches clear. Chelsea are knocking at the door here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxdIe_0d2g1ibn00
Leicester City’s keeper Kasper Schmeichel punches the ball clear after a corner. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 2.00pm GMT

1.43pm GMT

55 min: Leicester try to play their way out from the back and fluff it. The ball breaks to Hudson-Odoi, who sends a pea-roller dribbling towards the bottom left. Easy for Schmeichel, though it shouldn’t have been. That’s Chelsea’s 11th attempt at goal this afternoon, and their sixth on target; Leicester have yet to make one.

1.42pm GMT

53 min: Hudson-Odoi chases after Silva’s raking pass down the left. He reaches the byline and pulls back for Chilwell, who drives low and hard towards the goal. Schmeichel does extremely well to deflect the ball past the right-hand post, Chilwell’s shot having pinballed its way through a forest of legs. The corner comes to nought.

1.39pm GMT

51 min: Maddison tries to step things up again, snapping into a couple of 50-50 challenges. Nothing of note happens, but the rise in tempo gets the crowd going.

1.38pm GMT

49 min: Chelsea get back on the ball and slow things down a bit. Smart game management.

1.36pm GMT

47 min: The substitutes nearly made an immediate impact there, and the crowd have responded accordingly. The home fans didn’t have too much to shout about during the first half, so they take what they can.

Updated at 1.36pm GMT

1.35pm GMT

Leicester get the second half underway. They’ve made a double change, hooking Barnes and Lookman and sending on Maddison and Iheanacho. Tuchel responds by calling Chilwell to the touchline and issuing some tactical orders. Maddison is immediately into the thick of it, sending Vardy off down the left. Vardy’s low cross is snaffled by Mendy, with Iheanacho lurking.

1.30pm GMT

Half-time postbag. “That late, nasty, behind-the-play challenge on Hudson-Odoi is the third or fourth of that sort from Leicester. There was another on Jorginho and, of course, several on Chilwell, who’s been targeted for rough treatment generally. They’re playing more like Stoke City than Leicester City today” - Nate Elliott.

“Evans is not appreciated enough for his skills of fouling indiscriminately, abusing the referee, and never receiving that second yellow card” - Gary P.

1.19pm GMT

Half-time entertainment.

Premier League's high-end soap opera returns with promise of real title race | Barney Ronay

1.18pm GMT

HALF TIME: Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea

This scoreline flatters Leicester, who have been thoroughly bossed by Chelsea. Adding insult to injury for the home fans, it’s their old heroes Ben Chilwell and N’Golo Kante who have done the damage, with an assist and a goal respectively. Leicester are booed off.

1.16pm GMT

45 min +1: James blooters the free kick straight into the wall.

1.16pm GMT

45 min: Havertz spins Evans with ludicrous ease in the centre circle. He then drives towards the Leicester box, and has his feet taken from under him by Evans on the edge of the D. Evans goes in the book, as does Schmeichel, yammering away at the ref.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOO0_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz is felled by Leicester’s Jonny Evans. Photograph: Leila Coker/AP

Updated at 1.39pm GMT

1.14pm GMT

43 min: James slips Havertz into space down the right. Castagne does well to stick to his man and eventually force him to turn tail. Leicester really need to hear the half-time whistle.

1.12pm GMT

41 min: A free kick for Leicester, 40 yards out. Lookman shovels it towards Evans, racing down the inside-left channel. The ball loops over his head and straight out for a goal kick. Evans frowns and effs and jeffs.

1.10pm GMT

39 min: Earlier in that move, Amartey had clumsily clattered Hudson-Odoi, so into the book he goes.

1.10pm GMT

38 min: Kante bowls over Vardy, 40 yards from goal. Lookman hoicks the free kick into the box, but it’s easily cleared by Havertz, and Chelsea counter. Chilwell clips a cross from the byline on the left. Havertz, on the right-hand corner of the six-yard box, shapes for the bicycle kick, but only manages to clatter his own man Kante, who was rushing in with a view to steering a much simpler header into the top left. A lot of slapstick fun, and so close to that game-securing third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNjMo_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (left) and N’Golo Kante clash as they jump for the same ball. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 1.20pm GMT

1.07pm GMT

37 min: Chelsea stroll about for a bit. They’ve earned the right.

1.05pm GMT

35 min: No response from Leicester as of yet. In the technical area, Brendan Rodgers has the good grace to look extremely concerned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmIFp_0d2g1ibn00
Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman is beaten in the air by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Updated at 1.22pm GMT

1.04pm GMT

33 min: A conspicuous absence of noise from the home fans at the minute. They’ve seen this story before this season. Here’s Rick Harris: “Interesting listening to the BT Sport commentary that despite the fact Leicester are being completely outplayed as much as United were against Liverpool and City, there doesn’t appear to be the same criticism of Rodgers that Solskjaer gets whenever United go behind. Leicester are in for an absolute thrashing here.” And there’s Rodgers in the frame for the Old Trafford gig, too. Strange times.

1.02pm GMT

31 min: ... and it’s nearly three, as Schmeichel’s dismal pass out is intercepted by Hudson-Odoi, who tries to tee up Mount in the middle. Soyuncu and Schmeichel combine to clear up the mess, but dearie me, Leicester are all over the shop at the back.

1.01pm GMT

30 min: That’s some response to Leicester coming close to equalising. Lookman just a yard offside; it’s a thin line between success and failure in the Premier League.

12.59pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea (Kante 28)

Another former Leicester man steps up, and this is a sensational goal. James spins out of trouble on the right touchline and flicks infield for Kante, who turns on the jets to dribble 30 yards down the channel. Nobody comes to him. Evans eventually does, on the edge of the box, but it’s too late, Kante whipping a shot into the top right, leaving Schmeichel rooted. Wow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6vV8_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante lets fly from outside the box ... Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIfgJ_0d2g1ibn00
The ball flies past Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel flies and Chelsea have doubled their lead. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4RnE_0d2g1ibn00
Kante (right) is congratulated by Callum Hudson-Odoi after doubling Chelsea’s lead. Photograph: Leila Coker/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPLnM_0d2g1ibn00
Fellow goalscorer Antonio Rudiger (right) joins in with the celebrations. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Updated at 2.06pm GMT

12.57pm GMT

26 min: That’ll give Leicester hope, though, after a troubled start. Proof that this parsimonious Chelsea defence can be teased out of shape.

12.55pm GMT

24 min: Leicester have the ball in the net, but it won’t count. A lovely move, sparked by Lookman from deep, spinning out of a tight spot and releasing Vardy into space down the middle. Vardy turns Silva this way and that, but can’t beat his man. He lays off to Albrighton, who crosses deep. Lookman, bombing in from the left, sweeps home powerfully. But he was clearly a yard off. Up goes the flag, and no need for VAR.

12.52pm GMT

22 min: Mount looks to loop the free kick into the top right, but the ball’s never coming back down. Goal kick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gK0Bd_0d2g1ibn00
Leicester City’s keeper Kasper Schmeichel (left) watches the ball following a free-kick from Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 1.00pm GMT

12.51pm GMT

21 min: Hudson-Odoi sashays in from the left and draws a clumsy foul from Amartey, just to the left of the D. A free kick in a very dangerous position. Mount’s eyes light up.

12.51pm GMT

20 min: Albrighton drops deep and tries to launch an attack, whistling a pass down the right wing for Vardy. But he’s a yard offside. Leicester come again, Lookman snaffling a loose ball and looking to release Vardy; his poor pass is read by Silva and intercepted. The home side can’t get anything going.

12.48pm GMT

18 min: Leicester are rocking and need to clear their heads. Another Chilwell corner from the right is nearly met six yards out by Silva. Soyuncu buys a cheap foul and the pressure is off, for a few seconds at least.

12.47pm GMT

17 min: Another quick ball down the middle nearly catches Leicester out. Kante gets in ahead and flicks goalwards. Schmeichel spreads himself to parry. So close to number two.

12.47pm GMT

16 min: Leicester have now conceded 19 goals this season. Only Villa, Newcastle and Norwich have worse records. They’re really missing Wesley Fofana.

12.45pm GMT

GOAL! Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea (Rudiger 14)

Chilwell, boos ringing in his lugs, floats the corner to the near post. Rudiger rises highest, the ball skimming off the top of his head, glanced across Schmeichel and into the top left. Easy as that. Chilwell is at the centre of the celebrations, hoisted into the air by his team-mates. The perfect response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpZZO_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger rises highest and plants a header goalwards ... Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXbwV_0d2g1ibn00
And past Kasper Schmeichel and into the net to give the visitors the lead. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pCM6_0d2g1ibn00
Former Leicester player Ben Chilwell is hoisted high by his teammates as they celebrate Antonio Rudiger’s goal. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Updated at 1.51pm GMT

12.43pm GMT

13 min: James wins the first corner of the game down the right. The visitors load the box. Chilwell comes across to take, copping more pantomime abuse as he does so.

12.43pm GMT

12 min: Chelsea paint some pretty triangles, then suddenly Mount spins and very nearly breaks his way through the middle of the Leicester defence. The door slams just in time, but this is all Chelsea at the moment.

12.41pm GMT

10 min: ... and as they continue to ping it around in the background, let’s hear from Mac Millings. “Brendan Rodgers’s insight that ‘they’ve got to be able to run forward, and run back, that’s the nature of the game at this level’ is a painful reminder of why I never made it as a pro - I was only ever able to run in one direction. I tried everything, Scott. I even had a little turntable made so that, when I ran out of touch, I could be rotated back onto the pitch. It was too late by then, of course, so I ended up retiring, although I did make a bit of money by selling the turntable to Jan Molby.” Isn’t it a bit early to be on the pipe, Millings?

12.40pm GMT

8 min: Chelsea have enjoyed 77 percent of possession so far.

12.37pm GMT

6 min: Hudson-Odoi and James combine well down the right. The resulting cross, meant for Chilwell, who appears well up for this today, is deflected away by Schmeichel. It’s a promising opening to this match all right. Delightfully open.

12.36pm GMT

5 min: Leicester go up the other end and nearly score themselves, Vardy making great ground down the left and whipping in low for Lookman, who was waiting to tap home from six yards. But Rudiger hooks clear, just in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgDhQ_0d2g1ibn00
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy on the charge. Photograph: Ian Walton/Reuters

Updated at 12.45pm GMT

12.35pm GMT

4 min: Former Leicester full back Chilwell has been getting the bird from the get-go. He nearly delivers the ultimate retort, sent free down the inside left by Jorginho’s quick free kick. He’s got the beating of Albrighton, enters the box ... and pings a rising shot off the top of the crossbar. He probably should have scored. The home fans give him some more abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTIVx_0d2g1ibn00
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell reacts after missing a chance to score. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 12.47pm GMT

12.32pm GMT

2 min: Leicester have started with a notice of intent, Vardy closing down Chalobah, then pressuring Mendy as he receives a panicked backpass. Then Evans clatters into Havertz, a calling card right there. A free kick, nothing more.

12.30pm GMT

Chelsea get the ball rolling ... but only after the players take the knee. The gesture met with a warm round of clapping and clacking. There’s no room for racism.

12.28pm GMT

The teams are out! Leicester are in first-choice royal blue, forcing Chelsea into their yellow pastiche of the Dixon-Speedie-Nevin years. We’ll be off in a minute!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir3lf_0d2g1ibn00
Kerry Dixon of Chelsea scores the winning goal at Grimsby to secure the Canon League Division Two title in 1984. Photograph: Hugh Hastings/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

12.14pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel has a chat with BT. “It is always a bit tricky because you have the team back on Thursday. If you have 12.30 away game, it is new for us. But you learn and have developed a schedule that gives us a chance to get the three points. I am happy when we create chances, it sometimes gives you a better feeling than scoring a goal out of nothing. Sometimes you do not take them, it happens.”

12.02pm GMT

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers talks to BT Sport. “You can always be better. We had a nice break. We’re pretty flexible on how we can play. Marc Albrighton is a great guy to come in, and Daniel Amartey has played really well in that structure. Chelsea have everything, you only have to look at the bench. In these types of games, the big thing is concentration. And physicality. We know we have talent, so we can cause them a problem as well. We’ve shown them that in previous games. Everyone has to do their job, they’ve got to be able to run forward, and run back, that’s the nature of the game at this level.”

11.51am GMT

A reminder of what happened when these teams met at Wembley in May ...

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 2021 FA Cup final – as it happened

... and how Chelsea got a little revenge at the Bridge three days later.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Premier League – as it happened

11.38am GMT

Two changes made by both sides. Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are in for the hosts. Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira are both injured. Chelsea welcome back Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah; Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley drop to the bench.

11.33am GMT

The teams

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Soumare, Ndidi, Albrighton, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.
Subs: Bertrand, Maddison, Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire).

11.30am GMT

Preamble

Leicester’s season has been a mixed bag so far. A first Community Shield in the bag, a statement victory over Manchester United, a European campaign that’s uneven at best, comprehensive losses to West Ham and Arsenal. Good luck guessing which Foxes turn up this lunchtime.

Chelsea are a tad more predictable. The European champions are three clear at the top of the league, a ruthless machine these days under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. But they somehow only drew with Burnley before the international break, and their recent history against Leicester may have left some scar tissue: last season’s FA Cup final, of course, but also the recent league head-to-head, Chelsea only winning one of the last seven.

Thomas Tuchel will be hopeful of a return to winning ways that would extend Chelsea’s lead at the top to six points, for a couple of hours at the very least. Brendan Rodgers meanwhile would love to see his side catapult themselves from unfamiliar mid-table territory to sixth place, if only until 5pm or so. Kick off is at 12.30pm GMT. It’s on!

Comments / 1

