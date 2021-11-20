Senate confirms Easley as US attorney

On Wednesday, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley sent to the White House the names of three finalists to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. A release said the finalists were chosen after review by a selection committee assembled by both Senators. Following interviews with seven applicants for the job and soliciting public input, each committee member ranked the candidates. The three highest-ranked applicants from the cumulative rankings are:
A federal request for a 10- to 15-week pause in the Puerto Rico Plan of Adjustment confirmation process as well as the related constitutional challenge to the underlying bankruptcy law may threaten the Puerto Rico debt deal. Five attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice, led by Acting Assistant Attorney...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week on charges that he murdered two white men and wounded another at the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests last summer. Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has already visited former President Donald Trump, who gave him a glowing review, Fox News and several other right-wing outlets and figureheads.
The diligent false reporting by media that claims Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15 style rifle when he “crossed state lines” prior to his fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wis., has resulted in corrections and remarkable mockery since the relying on the false coverage of the trial still continues. What...
In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware in a Parisian shop amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty at home in the U.S. The vice president visited the shop on her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris last week, reportedly dropping 516 euros on pots and pans at high-end cookware store E. Dehillerin.
Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a stunning revelation Tuesday afternoon: he had contracted COVID-19, but appears to have not made any public disclosures of his health status. Jordan is both anti-vaxx and and anti-mask, and still refuses to reveal his vaccination status. “I’ve had the virus, I don’t talk...
Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke announced via Twitter on Tuesday he is introducing a bill allows insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID-19 related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Read more here:
Comments / 0