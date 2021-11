The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021-22 conference preview series with the NEC Conference preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down every single team in the NEC and projects just how every team will shake out in 2021-22. Will Peter Kiss and Bryant cruise to a NEC Championship? Will Ty Flowers and Long Island come up and compete for a NEC Championship? Will Alex Morales and Wagner be a tough out for every single team in the NEC? Will Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart go dancing and cut down the nets in the NEC? Will Merrimack and Jordan Minor be a team to watch out for in the NEC? Will Jalen Benjamin and Mount St. Mary’s contend for another NEC Championship? Can Brandon Rush and Farleigh Dickenson overachieve and be a player in the NEC? Will Ramiir Dixon-Conover and St. Francis (PA) be a team to rise up in the NEC? Will Rob Higgins and St. Francis (NY) rise up out of the basement of the NEC? We talk it all on this NEC edition of The College Basketball Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO