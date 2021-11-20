ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Alpine country goes back into lockdown, suspending tourism as the holiday season starts

CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Austria has introduced unprecedented new Covid measures, Ireland's under a midnight curfew, but India has reopened to vaccinated tourists. Here are some of the biggest developments in travel this week:. It's beginning to look a lot like ... lockdown. Nights are drawing in, there's frost in the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 6

Related
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
News Channel Nebraska

Thanksgiving air travel expected to break pandemic record, TSA says

Traveling for Thanksgiving this year is going to look way more like 2019 than our first pandemic holiday season: crowded. The number of people flying for Thanksgiving will "without a doubt" break pandemic-era air travel records, TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN's Pete Muntean in an exclusive interview. "The pandemic...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Cnn#Covid#European#Cdc#Irish#The Us
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Holiday travel is always a nightmare, but this year will be worse

New York (CNN Business) — The holiday travel season is off to a relatively smooth start, with good weather and few canceled flights. But many in the industry are worried that luck won't hold all the way until the holiday season ends just after New Year's. Major US airlines are...
TRAVEL
ABC News

On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving

DALLAS -- Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
TravelPulse

The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season

Traveling in the time of COVID-19 brings an added level of uncertainty but peace of mind isn't as hard to come by as it may seem. Taking into account the latest guidance from the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as looking at the most recent Global Peace Index, it's clear that travelers have plenty of options. Here are some of the safest and most worthwhile places travelers can visit for the holidays in 2021.
TRAVEL
Derrick

Austrian lockdown for the unvaccinated goes into effect

BERLIN (AP) — A nationwide lockdown in Austria for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19 went into effect on Monday, and officials signaled that further measures may follow amid soaring infection rates. The move, which took effect at midnight, prohibits people 12 and older who haven't been vaccinated or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

Austria goes back into lockdown, plans nationwide vaccine mandate

Austria is going back into a national lockdown and plans to become the first country in Europe to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all eligible people as the nation’s coronavirus crisis deepens, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Friday. Schallenberg said his government would look to impose the national vaccine requirement from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelexperta.com

Things You Should Consider When Travelling To A Foreign Country

Are you planning to head to a foreign country for a fun-packed vacation? Foreign destinations around the globe have recently been witnessing a steep rise in the number of tourists hailing from India. Be it a family holiday or business tour, overseas travel is one of the best ways to...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Saint Lucia embarks on road to tourism recovery

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has released its latest figures as it kicks off the season for winter sun holidays. Visitor arrivals continue to rise as the destination works to restore tourism following the Covid-19 pandemic, with a 25 per cent increase on 2020 year to date. An impressive total...
WORLD
The Independent

Austria bars tourists as lockdown begins – but flights continue

As the first nationwide lockdown in Europe of the winter season begins in Austria, tourists have been banned for the next 20 days.The official travel information portal, Austria.info, says: “A lockdown will be in effect in Austria from 22 November until probably 13 December.“Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will only be possible again after that date.”The Social Ministry in Vienna says: “Entry into Austria from individual countries is … only permitted for specific reasons.”British Airways’ website shows four out of five of Monday’s flights cancelled, with passengers on the grounded departures entitled to their money back.But many flights are...
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy