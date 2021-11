The Flyers had lost six games entering Tuesday’s night matchup against the Calgary Flames. The previous five times, they had responded with a win. An important part of a hockey season is avoiding those downward trends. Sure, there have been moments this season when the Flyers have left a lot to be desired with their play. But they have seemingly always responded to those games with the opposite. It may be a win that comes in satisfying fashion. It may be a victory that is dirty but good, maybe not the best process, but against a team where points are coveted.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO