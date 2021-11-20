ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Benching Miles Sanders for Boston Scott and Jordan Howard is foolish talk. He’s the Eagles’ best | Marcus Hayes

By Marcus Hayes
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of silly chirping going on in Philadelphia these days. The Sixers should trade Ben Simmons for Andrew Wiggins and a box of rocks. The Phillies should sign two more Didi Gregoriouses instead of Kris Bryant. And, now, this:. Miles Sanders shouldn’t start because Boston Scott and...

www.inquirer.com

inquirer.com

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been. Over the last three weeks, Howard has averaged 70 yards per game and 5.2 per carry with three TDs and Scott has averaged 60 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry with two TDs. Sanders has never rushed for 40 yards with a 4.0 average three straight weeks. Howard and Scott have both done it the last three weeks. Since 2019, when Sanders, Scott and Howard all made their Eagles debuts, Sanders has lost yards on 11 percent of his runs, Scott 7 percent and Howard 5 percent. There’s something to be said for consistency. There’s something to be said for moving forward. This isn’t a knock on Sanders, just an acknowledgment that he’s a different kind of back than Howard and Scott. He’s a home-run threat on a team that isn’t trying to hit home runs right now.
