Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bearish today. Support is standing at $599. Resistance is present at $621. The Bitcoin Cash price analysis is in favor of bears today as the price is again decreasing today after rallying high yesterday. Bulls made a good recovery during the last two days, and BCH recovered well, gaining significant value, especially yesterday’s spike was quite notable, which washed out the losses incurred during the past week as the price touched the $619 level.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO