Celebrate the Holidays with Raleigh Parks

Raleigh, North Carolina
 7 days ago

Join us for fun holiday programs to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!

Browse our upcoming programs below. Register for any program online via RecLink. Prior to registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go.

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Friday, Dec. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a candy cane hunt! The elves at the North Pole left some of their candy canes for you to find at Powell Drive Park. They are hidden throughout the park, so bring your flashlights! Be on the lookout for some special candy canes—if you find one, you'll receive a special prize. Before the hunt, there will be an arts and crafts opportunity.

Pre-registration is required by Dec. 10 online via RecLink.

Where: Powell Drive Park (740 Powell Drive/Raleigh, NC 27606)

Cost: $7 per participant

Ages: 5–12

Masks will be required while inside the building. Flashlights are not provided.

2021 Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 to 10 a.m.

The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the world's longest citizen science project! Participants will hike around the wetlands to identify and count as many birds as possible. Those who take part make a significant contribution to conservation as Audubon and other organizations use the data collected to assess the health of bird populations. In years past we have documented nearly 50 different species of birds!

Beginners are welcome. Dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars, or borrow a pair of ours. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required online on RecLink.

Ages: 14+

Cost: none

Holidays with the Popes

Join us at the Pope House Museum for holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 4, or Sunday, Dec. 5!

Santa Claus will meet children to ring in the holidays outside. Visits are free, but registration is required. A digital image can be purchased.

Merry Moore Market

Celebrate the holiday season at the Merry Moore Market at Moore Square with four weekends of seasonal shopping delights from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays!

Shop local from over 50 local vendors each night. This event is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of activities for all ages including kids' activities and crafts from Paper & Stars Studio, carol-oke (Dec. 3 & Dec. 10), live music, carriage rides, visits with Santa, beer, wine, and moore! This event is in partnership with the Raleigh Night Market.

Schedule

  • November 19 & 20
  • November 26 & 27
  • December 3 & 4
  • December 10 & 11

Winter Play Days at Pullen Park

Join us every day at Pullen Park from 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1-22 for fun winter activities, including:

  • Holiday light displays
  • Story walk
  • Holiday traditions caboose
  • Reindeer round-up scavenger hunt

This is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Winter Wednesdays at Pullen Park

Join us for Winter Wednesdays at Pullen Park from 2 to 6 p.m. This free and fun holiday programming will have a different theme each week. Registration is required. Register online

Weekly Themes

  • Dec. 1 - Carolers & Crafts - Enjoy an afternoon of holiday carols and do-it-yourself crafts.
  • Dec. 8 - Story Time & Activities - Join us for storytime with special holiday friends.
  • Dec. 15 - Candy Cane Games & Cinema - Enjoy holiday-themed carnival games and an outdoor movie, The Grinch.
  • Dec. 22 - Dasher & Dancer's Reindeer Day - Join us for reindeer games, reindeer food, and music.

Snacks with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ho, ho, ho and happy holidays to all! Join us at the new John Chavis Memorial Park for lots of exciting activities and fun galore from Santa himself. Join us for story time, crafts, and holiday cheer! This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments (usually doughnuts, cookies, milk, and juice) will be provided.

Ages: 1–12 years

Santa Crafts

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Susan Stephenson as she guides you step by step to create some magical Santa crafts. Susan has years of experience in making and selling craft greeting cards, and she is excited to share her knowledge with you. This is a beginner-level craft class; no experience is necessary.

Seats are limited for this class; pre-registration is required at the link above. All craft supplies are provided. Register online.

Ages: 18 years and older

Class fee: $5 per person

Holiday Paint Night at Brier Creek

Friday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Join us for Holiday Paint Night! Join us at Brier Creek Park for a fun and laid-back class to take with a friend, partner, or just by yourself! As in a traditional paint-and-sip class, you’re welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Your instructor will show you a step-by-step process to paint your own acrylic masterpiece. Each date's class will have a different painting theme.

Dates: Dec. 10 and 21

Ages: 15+

All paint supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required online.

Holiday Open House at Mordecai Historic Park

Join us at Mordecai Historic Park for holiday open houses on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy décor, crafts, music, and more throughout the park! Call 919-996-4264 for more information.

Santa's Trolley

Santa is lost in Raleigh and Holly the Elf needs your help to find him in time for Christmas! Have you seen him lately? Do you know where he might be? Jump aboard the Raleigh Trolley at Mordecai Historic Park and help Holly track down Santa in time for Christmas! Join us Dec. 10-12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and nonrefundable. Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Call (919) 996-4364 for more information.

Arts Partners Holiday In-Person Events

From December 3 through New Year’s Eve, head out for some merriment and joy as we celebrate the arts community’s holiday comeback! It’s time to celebrate the holidays – and the return of all of our favorite holiday events! If you missed getting out and about to see live performances last year, the Raleigh Arts Partners will help you make up for that lost time. From December 3 through New Year’s Eve, you can enjoy as many as three holiday treats each week. So head out for some merriment and joy, as we celebrate the arts community’s holiday comeback despite COVID-19.

