Raleigh Police Department Seeks CALEA Re-accreditation

The Raleigh Police Department is scheduled for a virtual online assessment as part of its program to achieve re-accreditation for meeting state-of-the-art standards for

professionalism in law enforcement.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the accreditation process requires the Raleigh Police Department to meet

standards in eight law enforcement areas: Role, Responsibilities, and Relationships with other agencies; Organization, Management, and Administration; Personnel Structure; Personnel Process; Operations and Support; Traffic Operations; Prisoner and Court Related Activities; and Auxiliary and Technical Services.

As part of this assessment, you are invited to offer comments to the assessment team by calling (919) 996-1088 on November 29, 2021, between the hours of 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., or by attending the public hearing held at 4 p.m. on November 30, 2021, at the Raleigh Police Department’s North District station located at 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Oral comments will be limited to 10 minutes per person and must address the Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. Information about the CALEA standards is available from the Office of Professional Standards at the Raleigh Police Department Headquarters located at 6716 Six Forks Rd., or by contacting Sgt. W. E. Nordstrom at (919) 996-1051.

The CALEA on-site assessment team members are Retired Chief Charles Walters, Gwinnett County Police (Duluth, Georgia), and Retired Lieutenant Andrew Spiess, Virginia Beach Police Department (Virginia Beach, Virginia).

Written comments may also be submitted through December 1, 2021, and should be mailed to:

CALEA

13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155

The Raleigh Police Department thanks you for your participation in this important process.