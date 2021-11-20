ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi: Marseille best decision I could've made

By Paul Vegas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is delighted with his time at Olympique Marseille. On a season-long loan, Guendouzi has won first cap as an OM player. He said:...

