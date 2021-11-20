S.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22

Noise pollution is a key operating constraint for airlines and airports around the world. Lufthansa takes a particularly conscientious approach to this matter, and has worked hard to reduce the decibel levels of some of its short-haul aircraft in years gone by. Among these was the Boeing 737, which it managed to get reclassified in the quietest noise category.
Singapore Airlines has operated its first Boeing 737 MAX service. The airline operated a return flight from Singapore to Phuket with the type and will continue to do so as it eases the type back into service. According to schedule data, the airline will start ramping up 737 MAX flights from February.
MIAMI – Indian a low-cost carrier SpiceJet (SG) has resumed operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft type after a two-year hiatus. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has permitted SG to resume commercial operations with its MAX aircraft. SpiceJet owners, their families, and Civil Aviation...
German national flag carrier Lufthansa is reportedly talking to Boeing about buying a cargo version of its new 777X airliner to compete with the Airbus A350 cargo plane. After debuting the massive twin-engine jet at last week’s Dubai Air Show, Boeing flew its test 777X to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in Germany.
RENTON, WASHINGTON—Boeing plans to slow production of militarized 737 aircraft to 12 per year from 18 beginning in April as demand for the P-8A Poseidon slows and other military versions have not been ordered. The military production line here runs alongside the 737 commercial counterpart and has a... Subscription Required.
Copa Airlines is looking to accelerate the delivery of several Boeing 737 MAX units, according to Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer, and Director. During Copa’s third-quarter investors call, the airline’s management discussed the arrival of future aircraft into the company. Recovery mode: on. Since restarting its operations in the third...
SEATTLE (Reuters) -Norway took delivery on Thursday of the first of five Boeing Co P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, central to the NATO country’s ability to expand its submarine-hunting capabilities in the strategic “High North” area inside the Arctic Circle. The five aircraft will replace the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s current...
The 747-200 According to data from ch-aviation.com and ATDB.aero, all but one of Lufthansa Cargo’s 747 freighters belonged to the 747-200 variant. Interestingly while most of these were built as specialized cargo-carrying aircraft, others were originally the passenger-carrying -200B version. They became able to carry freight through the use of an extra side cargo door.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency accepted on Nov. 18, 2021 the first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that will be operated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency accepted on Nov. 18, 2021 the first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft...
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and seven Russian warplanes intruded into its air defence identification zone during what Beijing called regular training. The Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the northeastern part of the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ)...
After years of drought and shrinking order books, Boeing has turned a page in the Indian domestic market. The American giant now has 214 confirmed 737 MAX orders from India, helping it claw back lost ground from rival Airbus. As narrowbodies remain the focus of the market, let’s look at Boeing’s recent successes.
Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA). A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in...
(The Center Square) – Boeing is now one step closer to reaching settlements over two fatal plane crashes involving its Max 737 airliner. The latest development came Wednesday as the company filed court documents in Chicago accepting responsibility for the fatal crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March of 2019. The plane lost control and crashed into an open field about 40 miles outside of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, killing all 157 people aboard.
DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar Airways expects to receive its first delivery of Boeing 777x aircraft in 2023, its Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a Boeing presentation. The airline is also considering an imminent purchase of a freighter aircraft and is mulling an “attractive...
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed an agreement to convert four Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo configuration for Emirates. The aircraft will be converted at the new site established in Etihad Engineering’s MRO center in Abu Dhabi, and the first conversion of the Emirates plane is expected to begin in early 2023. The agreement has potential to provide passenger-to-freighter conversion services to more aircraft.
Boeing's challenges make for an uncompetitive environment given the current state of the aircraft-manufacturing duopoly. And Boeing's woes seems formidable. Boeing needs to get its house in order. That was the message from Steven Udvar-Házy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corp., who said his company has lost some $500 million...
New Indian low-cost startup airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The order was placed at the Dubai Air Show currently taking place in the UAE and is valued at nearly $9 billion at list price. Akasa intends to begin commercial service in the summer of 2022, and its choice of aircraft will help Boeing recover some of the narrowbody market in South Asia.
Akasa, the startup airline that is founded by ex-Delta and ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and funded by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has today concluded its firm order for aircraft with Boeing. Akasa orders Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing and Akasa Air today announced the new Indian carrier has ordered 72 737...
New Indian carrier Akasa Air, a brand of SNV Aviation, on Tuesday said it placed a $9 billion order for 72 737 MAX jets from Boeing Co. . Akasa Air plans to launch commercial flights in the summer of 2022 with its fleet of 737s, "to meet the growing demand across India," the company said. Shares of Boeing rose 0.3% in pre-market trades. SNV Aviation is backed by Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Boeing is set to increase its UK footprint by opening a new freighter conversion line at its existing London Gatwick Airport facility. Opening next year, the new line will see the total number of employees at the facility rise to 130. The US planemaker will also open two further conversion lines in Kelowna, Canada, a year later, in 2023.
Comments / 0