Declan Rice leaving West Ham is the worst nightmare of Hammers supporters across the world - but fear not, Irons fans, as one transfer insider says it's not going to happen. The midfielder is tied to two and half more years in London with the option of triggering another year. Over the past 18 months, his performances have seen him skyrocket for club and country as one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO