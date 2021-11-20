ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PSG in contact with brother of Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG are getting serious about a Bosman move for Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Foot Mercato says PSG officials have met with Rudiger's brother and agent Sahr Senesie in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Real Madrid to intensify push for Chelsea defender Rudiger

Real Madrid are ready to intensify their push for Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Marca says Los Blancos are ready to welcome him with open arms. Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires on June 30 and he is yet to renew, nor does he intend to. He's not alone, but he's the standout...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea hero Petit: Rudiger must stay - he's a survivor

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit says they must keep hold of Toni Rudiger. Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for the 28-year-old centre-back and reports in Germany on Wednesday suggested the Bundesliga champions have the financial muscle to double his current £5million-per-year wages. Rudiger's Chelsea deal expires in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Rudiger always gives the absolute maximum

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he has a solid understanding with Toni Rudiger. After victory at Leicester, Tuchel describes the relationship he has with Rudiger as a good, honest and trustful one. "Toni knows his role and he accepts his role and lives it to the absolute maximum," Tuchel said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Sessegnon start reward for training effort

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says a start tonight for Ryan Sessegnon is reward for his training ground efforts. Sessegnon will start against Europa Conference League opponents NS Mura. Conte said: "Ryan in my opinion has great potential. We have seen in the past he suffered a lot of injuries. "Now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Rudiger insists he 'owes' it to Chelsea to ignore rumours about his future amid contract stand-off and links to Bayern Munich... as German defender claims he is 'focused' on playing for Thomas Tuchel's men

Antonio Rudiger has continued to fend off suggestions that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, insisting that he 'owes' it to the Blues to just focus on performing for his current club. The 29-year-old has been the subject of intense scrutiny as he is into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rudiger furious with Chelsea over 'slap in the face' contract offer

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly furious with Chelsea's latest contract offer. The Germany international can sign a pre contract agreement with foreign clubs in January as his contract expires next summer. Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all keen to take up that option. The Blues are keen to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG chiefs again in contact with Man Utd ace Pogba and Raiola

PSG are again in contact with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and agent Mino Raiola. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo made a serious pitch for Pogba last summer, speaking directly with the Frenchman and Raiola. With Pogba's contract still running down, PSG are ready to try again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva in talks with Fluminense

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is in talks with Fluminense. Off contract in June, Thiago Silva is yet to hear from Chelsea about new contract talks. Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting Flu are in contact with the veteran and talks have been held about bringing home to Brazil. Schira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Venezia defender Ethan Ampadu unsure of Chelsea future

Venezia defender Ethan Ampadu admits he's unsure of his future parent club Chelsea. Ampadu is on a season-long loan with Venezia in Italy and impressed with an assist in the 3-2 win over Jose Mourinho's Roma last Sunday. But Ampadu, 21, on Wales duty ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

