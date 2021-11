Porto coach Sergio Conceicao felt they didn't deserve their Champions League defeat at Liverpool. Conceicao believes they paid for not taking their chances on the night. He said, "It was an ungrateful game, without a doubt. There were others, in the past, with this team in which we were not as competent. In a way, today we played a good game, but we were not very effective in offensive terms. In our three away games we always created more than a handful of situations, opportunities.

