Do you like playing cards? Do you like dodging the infinite barrage of projectiles in bullet hell games? What if I told you that you could enjoy both of these seemingly opposite sorts of games together? For that, here is a little story about the game developer torcado. It all began at Ludum Dare, where this solo developer created a game for LD41 in April 2018. The theme was “Combine 2 Incompatible Genres” and these developers made the game in just 48 hours! The best part is that they ended up being placed 1st in Innovation, 3rd in Fun and Theme, and 5th overall. So, Heck Deck was born.

